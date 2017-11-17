Paradigm Marketing Forms Digital-Focused Sister Company

VOL. 132 | NO. 229 | Friday, November 17, 2017

With five years and many successful projects behind them, Paradigm Marketing & Creative owner Charles Gaushell and website developer Jeff Glenn have decided to take their successful creative partnership to the next level by forming sister company Paradigm Digital LLC.

“Charles and I have been working together for a long time, and we saw a need in the website market in terms of making sure sites are true to the company we’re trying to represent and true to their messaging,” said Glenn, who will be both a partner as well as website director for Paradigm Digital LLC. “Paradigm does such a great job of creating a branding strategy and logos that creating a digital arm was a no-brainer for us.”

Paradigm Digital’s services will include design, development, e-commerce, hosting, search engine optimization, ad words, social media and other digital strategy services. The company will be an extension of the web design services provided by Paradigm Marketing’s full-service digital web development firm since 1995.

Glenn touts more than 10 years of experience in interactive development, having worked for The University Network and Deluge Studios for a combined seven years before going out on his own. He has freelanced for Paradigm the past five years and will head up its new digital company.

Paradigm Marketing & Creative celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The new company will allow Glenn and Gaushell to focus on organizations that need websites and other digital products, but may not have an immediate need for branding, marketing or advertising.

“Paradigm Marketing provides turn-key, full-service branding, and while we’ve done websites since 1995, we typically haven’t pursued website development on its own,” Gaushell said. “But over the last handful of years, we’ve had a lot of people coming to us and asking if we could just do a website. This allows us to focus on that more.”

Glenn will now work in-house at Paradigm’s Midtown office at 89 N. Cooper St., with a focus on making each website contextual and applicable to the client as opposed to taking shortcuts and using a cookie-cutter approach seen in other parts of the industry. Paradigm develops the site architecture, design and content, including all messaging, photography and necessary video.

“We’ve never had a templative approach to websites,” Gaushell said. “Every site (we’ve done) is contextual and customized for the client, geared toward their brand and story. I think’s it’s becoming more important because everyone is going digital and online all the time. You really have to grab their attention.”

The company is in the preliminary phase of new branding work for the TraVure mixed-use office complex in Germantown, Mosaik mobile network data company, Pyro’s Fire Fresh Pizza, Semmes-Murphey, Skycop and the Stacks on Main apartment complex in Nashville.

“Sites are becoming so interactive, with animations, illustrations, video and other ways to engage the client,” Glenn said.

Paradigm Digital is also currently working on a custom real estate app.

“We’re not necessarily pursuing the phone app market; most are web-based apps,” Gaushell said.

Paradigm handled recent website, branding and SEO work for Semmes-Murphey, which provides care for improving the lives of patients with neurologic disorders, including traditional clinical services, a surgery center, a procedure center, physical therapy, advanced imaging and infusion therapy.

“Having these services onsite gives us the ability to provide a high level of care and convenience for all of our patients,” said Semmes-Murphey CEO John Lewis.

Since his company does not have an internal marketing staff, it bid out the services to several marketing groups in the community. Paradigm was selected based on its capabilities and willingness to work on specific items as they were built out as part of an overall marketing strategy.

“I think the work they have done to rework our website is outstanding,” Lewis said. “Not only is the design very well done, but the content and navigation continue to improve over time. They have also helped us with our overall branding, which I think turned out very nicely, and they’ve been very helpful with driving where and how we advertise and market.”

Paradigm’s work includes several multifamily projects with Atlanta-based Matrix Residential, including full brand campaigns, logos, photography, messaging/taglines, collateral materials, web design and signage.

“Paradigm has been an exceptional partner in helping us differentiate our communities with creative, innovative and neighborhood-centric campaigns,” said Dana Pate, Matrix Residential director of marketing. “They marry functionality and design to ensure we’re positioned uniquely in each market.”

Projects include Stacks on Main in Nashville, Eastside Station in Austin, Texas, and Havana Square in Tampa and Solano in Miramar, Florida.

“All of these deals are A assets in prime markets,” Pate said. “Solano and Eastside Station are in production, so the full website build won’t debut until the end of the year.”

Matrix’s portfolio consists of nearly 20,000 multifamily units representing more than $1.3 billion in total assets.

Another sister company could be in Paradigm’s future, as the company principals are considering Paradigm Motion for virtual reality, video and 3-D projects.