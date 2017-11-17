VOL. 132 | NO. 229 | Friday, November 17, 2017

City Pulls $20M Permit For Raleigh Springs Town Center

The City of Memphis has filed a $20 million building permit application to begin construction on the Raleigh Springs Town Center.

Now that demolition of the 1970s-era mall is wrapping up, officials can move forward with the $23.4 million project design was approved in late 2013.

The development, which was designed by Tom Marshall of O.T. Marshall Architects, will include several elements, including a state-of-the-art library with a tech center for 13- to 18- year-olds. A second-story rooftop observation area will overlook an 11-acre lake surrounded by a one-mile walking trail.

The design also incorporates a large skate park designed by a California firm, as well as ample parking. In addition, the Memphis Police Department plans to relocate its traffic precinct and the Old Allen police station to the site.

– Patrick Lantrip

DMC Names Oswalt Its Permanent CEO

Interim Downtown Memphis Commission president and CEO Jennifer Oswalt has been retained on a permanent basis after a unanimous vote by the DMC’s board of directors Thursday, Nov. 16.

Oswalt, who began serving as interim president in July, garnered the recommendation from Dave Smith of the search firm DHR International before the board voted to install her.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the DMC and our community in this role,” Oswalt said. “I believe a strong, vibrant and connected Downtown can be a catalyst for change and growth across our entire region, and I am looking forward to diving into the work.”

Oswalt, a graduate of the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, joined the DMC in 2015 as chief financial officer. Before that, she served as CFO of local publishing company Contemporary Media.

“We were impressed by the quality of all the candidates brought to us by DHR, which made the final recommendation even more significant,” DMC board chairman Carl Person said. “Jennifer has the skill set needed to succeed in this job and her qualifications rose above all, including several national candidates. We feel very fortunate to have retained her in this role.”

– Patrick Lantrip

Rising Roll Café Coming to Memphis

Atlanta-based gourmet sandwich chain Rising Roll Cafe has signed a franchise agreement for the development of three stores in Memphis.

The stores will be owned and operated by Michael Black. Leases at press time had not yet been signed, but Black is eyeing the Poplar corridor from Downtown to Germantown for all three stores.

Founded in 1999 and franchising since 2003, Rising Roll Café offers a variety of dining options made in-house every day. The restaurants feature a menu of about 50 choices broken down into categories that include gourmet sandwiches, hot sandwiches, wraps, salads and breakfast.

The newly expanded menu also includes gluten-reduced and vegan options, as well as various “Under 400 Calories” menu items.

Today, Rising Roll Café has 19 stores in five states.

– Andy Meek

Orpheum, Arts Community Fighting Hunger

The Orpheum Theatre Group is again joining forces with the Memphis arts community for the second annual Midsouth Arts Against Hunger food drive to benefit the Mid-South Food Bank.

Patrons that donate at least onenon-perishable item through the Orpheum Theatre or Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education will receive a voucher for free admission to see the 1947 classic “Miracle on 34th Street” Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum.

The Midsouth Arts Against Hunger campaign was created by Veronica Batterson, the wife of Orpheum Theatre Group president and CEO Brett Batterson.

“Last year, Memphians donated almost two tons of canned goods through the Orpheum and Halloran Centre,” Veronica Batterson said in a release. “We hope patrons will join us again this holiday season for ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ while supporting an incredible cause.”

“Miracle on 34th Street” is about a nice, old man who claims to be Santa Claus and is institutionalized as insane; a young lawyer decides to defend him by arguing in court that he is the real thing. Those who arrive early can take a photo with Santa at the Orpheum photo booth.

Donations of nonperishable food items will be collected at the Orpheum’s Downtown box office, 203 S. Main St., and Halloran Centre lobby, 225 S. Main, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 20. Donations also can be made during all public Orpheum events and on the night of the event to receive a free ticket.

For more information, visit orpheum-memphis.com or call 901-525-3000.

– Don Wade

Memphis Accounting Firm To Overhaul Offices

Local accounting firm Reynolds, Bone & Griesbeck will undergo a $1.3 million renovation of their East Memphis office, according to documents filed with the Office of Construction Code Enforcement.

Rather than relocating, RBG plans to stay in the office, located at 5100 Wheelis Drive, while Grinder, Taber & Grinder Inc completes the renovation work.

Real estate development firm Clark & Clark is listed as the property owner on the building permit application.

Built in 1987, the 87,000-square-foot Class A office building is located near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Brookhaven Circle and was last appraised for $9.8 million by the Shelby County Assessor this year.

– Patrick Lantrip