VOL. 132 | NO. 229 | Friday, November 17, 2017

Chevron: Tennessee Investigation a ‘Fishing Expedition’

The Associated Press

Updated 3:06PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Chevron says Tennessee's attorney general has undertaken a "fishing expedition" in its investigation that has claimed Chevron fraudulently bilked $18 million-plus in petroleum cleanup funds.

In a Davidson County Chancery Court filing, Chevron called it a "legally and factually baseless abuse of state power" that Tennessee wants Chevron held in contempt for not responding fully to investigative document requests.

Chevron says it spent more than $750,000 producing documents.

Tennessee's 2015 lawsuit claimed Chevron used gas tax revenue over three decades to cover leaks and spills at 100-plus Tennessee gas stations, despite having insurance that covered cleanups.

Officials plan to refile the lawsuit when Chevron fulfills investigate requests.

Chevron says Tennessee ended its almost-three-year investigation, abandoned investigative requests and tried to "allege first/discover later" in 2015 amid the statute of limitations.

