VOL. 132 | NO. 229 | Friday, November 17, 2017

Airline Proposes 24 Round Trips Between Nashville and Tupelo

The Associated Press

Updated 3:06PM
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – Contour Airlines is proposing 24 round trips between a Mississippi city and Tennessee's capital.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Contour offered the flights between Tupelo and Nashville hoping to continue the trips when its new contract goes into effect March 1. The Tupelo Airport Authority voted last month to keep Contour as the provider.

The airport board officially made Contour its preferred choice Tuesday. Tupelo Regional Airport Executive Director Cliff Nash is sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation to confirm the choice and also apply for a modified subsidy program.

The board voted last month to request that Tupelo and Contour consider the Alternate Essential Air Service program which would, in theory, give the community more influence and flexibility in negotiating with an airline over service.

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, djournal.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

