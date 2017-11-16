Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 228 | Thursday, November 16, 2017

US Denies Ford, Mazda Bids to Delay Takata Recall Decision

The Associated Press

Updated 2:56PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

DETROIT (AP) – The U.S. government has denied requests from Ford and Mazda for more time to test Takata air bag inflators as the companies try to avoid massive recalls.

Both automakers petitioned safety regulators to escape recalls involving more than 3 million vehicles. They contend that testing by Takata didn't show problems with Ford and Mazda inflators. They also asked regulators to delay ruling on the petitions until March 31 so Ford can do more tests.

But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the request for a delay isn't reasonable or supported by current testing. That means it will rule on the recalls without the additional tests.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force and spew out shrapnel. At least 19 people have been killed worldwide.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 99 161 19,390
MORTGAGES 149 223 22,715
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 7 8,243 8,243
BUILDING PERMITS 126 424 39,615
BANKRUPTCIES 65 234 12,982
BUSINESS LICENSES 40 152 6,095
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 30 87 12,936
MARRIAGE LICENSES 10 24 4,801

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.