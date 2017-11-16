Saint Francis-Memphis Hires New Chief Nursing Officer

VOL. 132 | NO. 228 | Thursday, November 16, 2017

As the newly hired chief nursing officer at Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis, Jennifer Chiusano doesn’t really have a typical day, which can involve working with the nursing leadership team, managing the quality and service of the nurse staff and helping manage the quality of patient outcomes.

The job, which she started Oct. 16, includes a lot more that’s part of the day-to-day, but much of it falls within those buckets.

Managing the quality of outcomes is also something that’s particularly important, not just for her or her institution, but is something that has taken on a growing degree of importance in health care over the course of her career.

Chiusano mostly recently served as chief nursing officer at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Florida.

Almost everything now is measurable and seen as quantifiable in health care these days, which affects jobs throughout an organization.

“The entire day is really based off those key elements,” Chiusano says. “How we bring nurses in and train nurses and manage the nurses and grow their skills. In combination with managing the quality of outcomes, because everything is measured today – which is a great thing.

“And making sure that we meet those targets, as a responsibility to our patients. And also, the patient experience or patient satisfaction. That’s become a real driver in health care. Making sure they not only receive the care we think is best, but also what they think is best. It’s a combination of those things every day, making sure there are enough people, resources and the outcomes to meet the patients’ needs.”

Tenet Healthcare-owned Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis is a 479-bed, full service facility at 5959 Park Ave. with an array of medical services it offers, as well as Centers of Excellence. Those include the facility’s Center for Surgical Weight Loss, Joint & Spine Center, Heart & Vascular Center, Sleep Center and Chest Pain Emergency Center, among other amenities.

Saint Francis CEO Dr. Audrey Gregory said Chiusano brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team “that will help us continue to improve and deliver the quality, personal care our physicians, patients and their families expect.”

Chiusano has been with Tenet since 2010. She became the chief nursing officer in 2011 at Delray Medical Center and then transferred to Saint Francis-Memphis, which has a staff of more than 500 nurses, when the chief nursing officer position came open here.

“I was always interested in the health care sciences, and I knew I would end up in health care sciences one way or another,” she said. “Nursing was a natural fit. Around 1990, I began my leadership career, if you will, in nursing, and that’s just where it’s been a natural fit ever since.”

Naturally, a health care career that spans the time that hers does has likewise seen a world of change. One of the most notable, from her perspective, is how health care is paid for, which in turn has an impact on how patients are taken care of.

You combine that with breakthroughs and advances in technology, among other things, and it’s put Chiusano inside a profession that has made giant leaps in recent years while the professionals who actually do the work have to focus every day to keep up.

Politicians, hospital executives and others guide the direction of policy of an organization. But professionals like Chiusano are on the front lines and have as much or maybe even a greater impact on the ebb and flow of the industry.

“We (at Saint Francis) take care of all patients, regardless of their ability to pay,” she said. “I think people don’t always realize that people in this hospital really care about this community. I know all hospitals say that, but it’s palpable here. Our patients come from the tri-state area, so Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi. And it’s humbling to me to hear patients have come from two or three hours away to be cared for here.”