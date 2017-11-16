Last Word: Graceland vs Errrrybody, Hard Choices for Buses and Lakeland Residential

VOL. 132 | NO. 228 | Thursday, November 16, 2017

Pacers over the Grizz at the Forum Wednesday evening 116-113 at the foggy end of a news day that was mostly about the Grizz and Graceland. You might call it a battle of the front offices. Shelby County Chancellor Jim Kyle has the hot hand in the courthouse this week. A day after deciding – for the most part – the dispute between Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell and county commissioners over opioid litigation and the county charter, Kyle drew the lawsuit Graceland filed in Chancery Court Wednesday challenging the FedExForum non-compete clause.

At more than 60 pages including exhibits, this looks to be the most detailed public discussion of the non-compete in its 16-year existence. And reaction out of City Hall was running against Graceland soon after the filing.

City Chief Legal Officer and City Attorney Bruce McMullen:

“At the center of this issue is whether the City of Memphis would violate the non-compete clause in the contract with the Memphis Grizzlies by using public money to finance a concert or convention center venue that competes with FedExForum.

The City has worked in good faith to attempt to negotiate with Elvis Presley Enterprises to find a suitable resolution for its concerns. The administration is shocked that EPE would use a misleading press statement and a lawsuit to try advance its position in the negotiations.

We don’t object to Graceland building a 6,200 seat venue. That option is available to it without the use of public funds, and it is free to do so.”

And in a way this has intersected with the administration’s stand on keeping the Mid-South Coliseum on hold for now in the redevelopment of the Fairgrounds. The day after the administration presented its tentative Fairgrounds plan, Mayor Jim Strickland, in a social media update, defended the non-compete in general.

“Technically speaking, eliminating the clause is not something I can do by executive fiat. The contract was negotiated 16 years ago, and the Grizzlies and Shelby County are also parties to it.

Nor would you want me to. See, the non-compete clause is something we agreed to so that the Grizzlies would operate FedExForum on our behalf. Remember, arenas lose money, and when FedExForum loses money, the Grizzlies are on the hook, not us. It appears this clause has saved taxpayers millions of dollars since the building opened in 2004. If the city/county governments were on the hook, we could find ourselves in a situation similar to Nashville, which subsidizes the operation of Bridgestone Arena, home of the NHL’s Nashville Predators.”

Before this landed at the courthouse – and on the day when the movie crews in town were shooting outside one of the entrances to the courthouse – the priority of the day on the 7th floor of City Hall was the next phase in its still-forming plans to reshape the city’s bus system. The city’s transportation consultant on this is looking at some “hard choices.”

That refers to how much to balance covering a lot of the city, even sparsely populated parts, and how much to go with more frequency in bus trips and faster travel times in areas where there is a market for that. The scenarios – four of them – are also termed “extreme” starting with what to do with no extra funding for MATA to what would happen if MATA got $45 million more in city funding. Also lots of discussion about the impact a better bus system would have on Memphians who make around $30,000 a year and feel they have to own a car to keep their job but probably can’t afford to own a car on that salary.

Lakeland Mayor Wyatt Bunker told us about this generally this summer when Lakeland’s new middle school opened. Two residential developments covering 200 acres go to the city’s planning and design review board in Lakeland Wednesday.

Back to the county’s opioid controversy for a bit. County Commission chairwoman Heidi Shafer announced the day after the court ruling that she is forming an opioid task force. Luttrell followed with a statement noting the county has had such a task force for months led by the head of the county health department. “We welcome any commissioner to be part of this task force as we work on a comprehensive approach to this growing public health issue,” he concluded.

Here’s a recap of the court decision and what follows.

A new chief nursing officer at Saint Francis-Memphis has been on the job for about a month. Jennifer Chiusano comes to Memphis from Delray Beach, Florida.

A Youth Villages gathering this week Downtown that included employees from the nonprofits Memphis facility as well as others across the country.

Attorney and former Shelby County Republican Party chairman Lang Wiseman is the Shelby County chairman of Bill Lee's campaign for Governor in the August Republican primary. Lee opened his Memphis headquarters Wednesday in the Poplar Corridor.

Scratch Nashville conservative activist Andy Ogles from the U.S. Senate Republican primary next year.

Our Nashville correspondent Sam Stockard, in his “View From The Hill” column looks at how the August primaries and November general elections will and won’t change the Tennessee Legislature.