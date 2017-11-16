Keeping Children Safe On Travels

VOL. 132 | NO. 228 | Thursday, November 16, 2017

I’m not an alarmist but I’m also a realist. Traveling with children isn’t always easy, and focusing on keeping them safe is a big priority. It’s really not hard, especially if you follow some of these ways to keep children safe while traveling.

Have a secret word. I think it could be as crazy or normal as you want, but just make it something your child will remember. The first words that came to mind were “Frank,” “Butter,” “Ralph” or “London.” I’m not sure what that says of my train of thought, but I think my son could remember any of those.

So what do you do with that secret word? First, make sure the child knows it. You could use it for a number of reasons, but one is to instruct your child that when he hears you or your partner say the word he must grab you immediately. This works for walking in a crowded market that suddenly gets a wave of additional people or when you think something just isn’t right with your surroundings.

Find a mom with kids. I’m a dad and I think I’m pretty trustworthy. But there is just something about a mom with children, particularly younger children, that is reassuring. Consider instructing your child that if she ever gets lost from you to find a mommy with kids. But what should your child do next?

Have a hotel business card in her pocket. Place a card from your hotel in your child’s pocket. Tell her to show the card to that strange mom, a police officer or another helper. I’ve also read suggestions to write your mobile phone number in Sharpie on the child’s arm.

Get off the train. We almost encountered this in London when our son was 5. Three of our group of four stepped on the London Underground train and then the doors suddenly closed. It was slammed with people, and looking like we were about to be separated from our fourth person.

Luckily, the doors opened and she jumped on. But if she didn’t manage to get on, the plan was to get off at the next stop and wait for her there. Instruct your party that if they get separated on public transportation to get off at the next stop and wait.

Wear bright clothing. This helps you keep an eye on your child. The first time we visited Disneyland with our son, he wore a fluorescent soccer shirt that we could easily see. Every little thing that can keep you from panicking while in a crowd really helps.

Create a pre-determined meeting spot. This is helpful no matter the age of the travelers in your family. Maybe it’s a nearby statue, your hotel or a memorable restaurant. Make sure everyone knows the spot.

Wear a whistle. Imagine the panic of suddenly realizing your child isn’t next to you. But a couple of seconds later you hear a shrill whistle and you know who it is. Not a bad idea.

Assign one parent to one child. This is easy enough with two parents and two kids, but it’s still possible with three or four kids.

Lance Wiedower can be reached at tripsbylance.com.