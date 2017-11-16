VOL. 132 | NO. 228 | Thursday, November 16, 2017

Rhythmic Circus presents a new holiday experience, “Red and Green,” Thursday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. “Red and Green” is packed with memorable, genre-hopping holiday melodies to set the festive mood of the season. Tickets are $15, or $20 for VIP. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

New Ballet Ensemble will perform “Nut ReMix” with special guest Charles “Lil Buck” Riley Friday through Sunday, Nov. 17-19, at the Cannon Center, 255 N. Main St. The show is a new take on Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” set on Beale Street, with music performed by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Big Band. Visit newballet.org for times and tickets.

Playhouse on the Square will present “Peter Pan” Friday, Nov. 17, through Dec. 31 at 66 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

Memphis Botanic Garden will hold the Big Bugs Campfire Party Friday, Nov. 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Enjoy a campfire and evening activities for the whole family, including a nocturnal hike to see the “Big Bugs” exhibit, a take-home craft, dinner and s’mores. Advance tickets required; cost is $8 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com or call 901-636-4131.

The National Civil Rights Museum will screen “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” Friday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the museum, 450 Mulberry St. The documentary seeks to uncover the truth behind the 1992 death of the transgender gay rights icon while celebrating her legacy. Cost is free. Visit civilrightsmuseum.org.

Memphis College of Art’s 67th annual Holiday Bazaar & Fundraiser is open Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Rust Hall, 1930 Poplar Ave. More than 100 artists will be selling a wide variety of items ranging from paintings to T-shirts to paper goods and more. Admission is free. A preview party is Friday, Nov. 17, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; tickets are $50. Visit mca.edu.

Willie Mitchell’s Royal Studios will host Sixty Soulful Years, the final event in its 60th anniversary series, Saturday, Nov. 18, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. The star-studded event will be a musical journey through Royal’s past, present and future featuring music, dance, film and fun. Buy tickets at ticketmaster.com or royalstudios.com.