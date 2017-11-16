Downtown Memphis Commission Names Oswalt Permanent CEO

VOL. 132 | NO. 228 | Thursday, November 16, 2017

Interim Downtown Memphis Commission President and CEO Jennifer Oswalt has officially been retained on a permanent basis after a unanimous vote by the DMC’s board of directors at its Thursday, Nov. 16 meeting.

Oswalt, who has been serving as interim president since July of 2017, garnered the recommendation from Dave Smith of the search firm DHR International before the board voted to install her.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the DMC and our community in this role,” Oswalt said. “I believe a strong, vibrant, and connected Downtown can be a catalyst for change and growth across our entire region and I am looking forward to diving into the work.”

Prior to her previous role, Oswalt, a Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee graduate, has held the position of CFO for both the DMC and local publishing company Contemporary Media.

“We were impressed by the quality of all the candidates brought to us by DHR, which made the final recommendation even more significant,” DMC board chairman Carl Person said. “Jennifer has the skillset needed to succeed in this job and her qualifications rose above all, including several national candidates. We feel very fortunate to have retained her in this role.”