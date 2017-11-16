Bus Planning Process Goes Deeper Into ‘Hard Choices’

VOL. 132 | NO. 228 | Thursday, November 16, 2017

On the road to recommending changes by May, a consultant is exploring options for a city bus system with a $45 million increase in funding. The options include “hard choices” that could either increase coverage and drop the frequency of bus trips, or increase the frequency of bus trips for quicker journeys but eliminate coverage in some sparsely populated areas of Memphis.

The scenarios by Jarrett Walker and Associates are about to be tested with the public over the next month.

The current bus system has an emphasis on covering a broader area of the city vs. having faster bus trips but covering less area. But that means it can take longer to catch a bus and get to destinations. That priority, known as "coverage" accounts for about 60 percent of the bus routes in the system. Other routes and services are designed for "ridership" priorities -- an increased frequency of service to and from some parts of the city.

The split of the current system is about a 60 percent to 40 percent mix with the majority in what are called “ridership” features.

Without changes of some sort, Memphis Area Transit Authority president Gary Rosenfeld says that system is “unsustainable” financially.

“The funding for public transit here in Memphis has been stagnant for a long, long time. I think our community leadership is recognizing that we need to make that type of shift,” he said. “If all we’ve been doing to service over the last decade, decade and a half, is cutting or just maintaining, that in itself is not a sustainable business model.”

The changes outlined by Scudder Wagg of Jarrett in a “concepts report” on Wednesday, Nov. 15, include keeping funding but shifting the balance to more ridership features.

Wagg said it would be a “hard choice.”

“You turn down the number of people and jobs that have any access to service and that will be very frightening for those who might need access to service. Some of those folks will understandably be very upset,” he said. “That might be their only option today. But it’s relatively few numbers compared to how many people will have much, much faster access to jobs. They will be much more likely to be able to reach more jobs in a reasonable time.”

How many could be affected depends on the shift in percentages between ridership and coverage priorities and whether funding increases or remains the same.

“That dial turning, if you don’t increase resources, it’s painful,” Wagg said. “But it has a lot of benefits for most people.”

Rosenfeld has called for a $30 million increase in funding to MATA to deliver bus service with one-way trips that are all under an hour. He said the $45 million used in the concepts report is a tentative number that could change depending on public reaction and political will.

Rosenfeld said the funding could come from various sources, including tax revenue streams such as gas taxes or sales taxes, or city general fund dollars.

He said someone making $35,000 a year can’t afford to own a car in Memphis, but often still do without realizing until later that they can’t afford to or to get around using the bus system.

“People do it but they don’t realize they can’t afford it until it’s too late. I think it would be advantageous to our overall community to provide access to those jobs,” he said, pointing to thousands of existing jobs in Memphis that are currently unfilled that are a priority of business civic groups like the Greater Memphis Chamber.

“When you look at those numbers and see the jobs those people have access to (with improved bus service), now all of a sudden the underserved areas of our community are now served and can take advantage of the job openings that already exist,” Rosenfeld said.

Based on public reaction over the next month, including an online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MemTransitConcepts and later public input sessions being planned by Innovate Memphis, the recommendations for an immediate, short-term plan that could take effect in 2020 will likely be something in the middle of the four “extremes” as described by Wagg.

The public input will also go toward a longer range transit plan that is part of the overall Memphis 3.0 plan the administration of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland plans to roll out in 2019 to cover the next 20 years of development citywide.

John Zeanah, deputy director of the Memphis-Shelby County Division of Planning and Development who is among those overseeing the Memphis 3.0 process, said immediate changes to the city bus system would tackle what he terms a “geometry issue” for the city.

“It’s how far we’ve spread and how low our population is and how difficult it is for a system like MATA to be able to provide a high quality level of service with the resource that they have,” Zeanah said. “They’re having to work within the geometry they are given over decades of decisions about how we grow.”