VOL. 132 | NO. 227 | Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Tennessee State Rep. Joanne Favors to Retire After 7 Terms

The Associated Press

Updated 2:59PM
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Democratic state Rep. JoAnne Favors of Chattanooga says she won't seek re-election to the Tennessee General Assembly next year.

Favors is a retired nurse and former health facilities administrator who has served in the state House since 2005. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that Favors had mounted a successful Democratic primary campaign against then-Rep. Brenda Turner to win the seat.

Favors persevered in another tough primary race after Republican redistricting plans in 2012 placed her and then-Rep. Tommie Brown in the same district.

Favors said in a press release that she wants to spend more time with her family, ranging from her 94-year-old mother to her great-grandchildren.

Favors is the only African-American member of the Hamilton County delegation, and one of just two Democrats from East Tennessee.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, www.timesfreepress.com

