Cannon Center Promotes Hirt To Event Services Coordinator

VOL. 132 | NO. 227 | Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Jasmine Hirt has been promoted to marketing and event services coordinator for the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts less than a year after joining the venue’s staff as marketing and event services assistant. In her new role, Hirt is responsible for advancing, managing and coordinating marketing efforts for ticketed events at the 2,100-seat venue, which is managed by Memphis Management Group.

Hometown: Hernando, Mississippi

Experience: University of Memphis, May 2016: Bachelor of Music in music industry, focus: music business; cum laude. Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, June 2015-October 2016: marketing intern.

What talent do you wish you had? I wish I could play the drums!

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? My 11th/12th-grade English teacher, Mrs. Rona Eckles, is an open-minded, intelligent, and caring person who was the first teacher in my life to empower my individuality and challenge me to think critically.

What are your goals as marketing and event services coordinator? My position encompasses two very key components to ensuring Cannon Center events are successful. I measure our success based on several factors, but customer satisfaction is top priority in both aspects. From a marketing standpoint, my goal is to develop and maintain the center’s identity through reliable and engaging content. When a guest steps through the doors of the theater, not only should the grandeur and sound quality exceed their expectations, but so should the level of customer service they experience from housekeeping to up to management.

What goes into marketing a show for the Cannon Center? We advertise our clients’ shows on our website, social media pages and on our digital billboards. We’ll usually assist by advising on local media buys and ticket giveaways.

Your role also encompasses managing ticketed events. Take us behind the scenes: What is an event night like for you? On a typical event night, I begin with a meeting with our ushers and ticket-takers to discuss specifics and assign positions. The hour between doors and showtime is the first rush when we’re scanning tickets, serving concessions and escorting guests to their seats before curtains. Then there’s a lull when I can check out the crowd, make sure restrooms and bars are being refreshed, check on the client backstage and sit down. Second rush comes at intermission – another dash to the bars and restrooms before the doors close at the top of the second half. I might put out a few more fires before the last patron leaves, wish our guests and my staff a safe night, and turn out the lights.

How does the Cannon Center set itself apart from other local venues? Not many people know that we are mostly a rental facility, so we don’t promote our own shows. But our facility is equipped to host anything from orchestras to Broadway and ballets to R&B concerts. What we can do to set ourselves apart is provide the best hospitality to our clients who rent and our guests who visit.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? My greatest accomplishment so far was graduating college after bouncing back from a bad semester, transferring schools and juggling full-time schoolwork with three jobs and an internship simultaneously at one point.

What do you most enjoy about your work? My job gives me the opportunity to learn about the live music industry and meet people from all walks of life.

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? Don’t let fear of failing hold you back – learn from your mistakes. Every opportunity is a chance to learn something new.

Derek E. Whitlock has been named a member of Harkavy Shainberg Kaplan & Dunstan PLC. Whitlock has been an associate attorney at the firm since his graduation from law school in 2010. His legal experience includes a broad range of litigation matters, including contract disputes and negotiations, landlord-tenant matters, personal injury and real property matters.

Dr. Eric Reiner has joined West Cancer Center as the first director of oncological radiology for the Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology Department. Reiner previously served as associate professor of diagnostic radiology for the Division of Interventional Radiology at Yale University/Yale-New Haven Hospital in Connecticut.

Taylor Oyaas and Olivia Garber have joined Shea Moskovitz & McGhee PLC as associate attorneys. Both graduated from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law this year. Among their honors during law school, Oyaas served as research editor on the University of Memphis Law Review, and Garber served as senior notes editor on the publication’s editorial board.

The College of Pharmacy at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center is the only pharmacy school in the country to receive the 2017 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. Twenty-three schools were chosen out of 140 institutions that applied for the honor.

Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett has received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade by The Leapfrog Group, an independent hospital industry watchdog. The grade measures the hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors and infections based on 27 measures of safety data. Saint Francis-Bartlett was the only hospital in Shelby County to receive an “A,” and this marks the eighth consecutive grading period in which the hospital has achieved that grade.