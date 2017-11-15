Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 227 | Wednesday, November 15, 2017

10 Charged With Meth, Cocaine Trafficking in West Tennessee

The Associated Press

Updated 2:57PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say 10 people have been charged with conspiring to sell methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs in western Tennessee.

The U.S. attorney's office said Monday that agents with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies investigated and arrested 10 people from Memphis, Tennessee, and West Memphis, Arkansas, on Nov. 7. They face charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute large amounts of meth, cocaine and marijuana.

This investigation was conducted as part of the Department of Justice's Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Program.

During the six-month investigation, agents seized approximately $345,000 and 16 pounds (7 kilograms) of meth. If convicted, the defendants face mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

