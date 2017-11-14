Last Word: No County Pay Raises, Landers' Red Ink and Diversity at First Tn

VOL. 132 | NO. 226 | Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Grizz lose to the Bucks in Milwaukee Monday 110-103. They return to Beale Street Wednesday to play the Pacers. Beyond that, the football Tigers are home Saturday for the next to last game of their regular season that could clinch their athletic conference.

You saw their return to the Fairgrounds from Ohio earlier this month. The first of the restored wooden horses on the Grand Carousel will be installed Tuesday morning at the Children’s Museum of Memphis.

No pay raises for those at the top of county government’s chart of elected officials. As expected, the nine votes necessary to give pay raises to 19 county elected positions including the county commission weren’t there when the commission voted on third and final reading of this Monday. Our basic rundown of the commission session includes the new chief diversity officer having his first clash with the administration over a contract for food services at the county jail and juvenile detention center. And more action in the legal dispute between the commission and mayor Mark Luttrell over who should hire the attorneys for an opioid lawsuit. The first lawsuit against big pharma has been filed.

Luttrell and the commission are in court Tuesday afternoon -- Chancery Court that is – for a hearing on Luttrell’s lawsuit against the commission over it move toward lawsuits against big pharma. Got that? LAWSUIT.

From our Behind The Headlines discussion about the Fairgrounds, city Housing and Community Development director Paul Young says the finances of Landers Center in Southaven were a factor in the city’s decision to keep the Mid-South Coliseum on ice. And Young says a renovated Coliseum as part of a youth sports complex wouldn’t have paid the bills to keep the Coliseum from running the same red ink Landers does.

Ranked-choice voting has apparently been the subject of a lot of correspondence involving attorneys. And in September, the state coordinator of elections told local election officials RCV is not permissible under state law. Memphis City Council member Edmund Ford Jr. says the council should have been told that in October when it got a briefing on the voting method.

In our Financial Services Emphasis:

The top residential lender in Shelby County for the first four months of this year was Quicken Loans, a non-bank lender in a sector that is on the rise as consumer demand for mortgages increases overall.

The biggest bank in the state works on its diversity with an “Affinity Strategy” that includes diversity in who works at First Tennessee and who its customers are and who its vendors are.

A Q&A on short-term investing with the principal of Guidingpoint Financial Services.

The first permit is pulled for the Amazon distribution center on our side of the state line.

And the graduation rate for University of Memphis student-athletes.