VOL. 132 | NO. 226 | Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Latino Memphis will host “The Future of DACA, an Analysis and Panel Discussion About the DREAM Act” Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. Jeanne Batalova, senior policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, will discuss different versions of the DREAM Act and the impact it could have if approved. There also will be a panel discussion and Q&A with local leaders, immigration advocates and a local DREAMer. Cost is free. RSVP at eventbrite.com.

Mid-South Association for Financial Professionals will meet Thursday, Nov. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn University of Memphis, 3700 Central Ave. Avi Adler-Cohen of Bottomline Technologies will discuss Paymode-X electronic payment network. Register at midsouthafp.com.

Rhythmic Circus presents a new holiday experience, “Red and Green,” Thursday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. “Red and Green” is packed with memorable, genre-hopping holiday melodies to set the festive mood of the season. Tickets are $15, or $20 for VIP. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden will hold the Big Bugs Campfire Party Friday, Nov. 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Enjoy a campfire and evening activities for the whole family, including a nocturnal hike to see the “Big Bugs” exhibit, a take-home craft, dinner and s’mores. Advance tickets required; cost is $8 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com or call 901-636-4131.

Overton Square’s free Fall Music Series continues with Chad Perry Friday, Nov. 17, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the heated outdoor Tower Courtyard, 2100 Trimble Place. Local beers and seasonal refreshments available for purchase. Folding chairs and blankets welcome; no coolers or outside alcoholic beverages allowed. Visit overtonsquare.com.

Willie Mitchell’s Royal Studios will host Sixty Soulful Years, the final event in its 60th anniversary series, Saturday, Nov. 18, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. The star-studded event will be a musical journey through Royal’s past, present and future featuring music, dance, film and fun. Buy tickets at ticketmaster.com or royalstudios.com.

Overton Square’s free Fall Music Series continues with Brooks Gengenbach Saturday, Nov. 18, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the heated outdoor Tower Courtyard, 2100 Trimble Place. Visit overtonsquare.com.