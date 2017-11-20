Beale Hotel Developers Change Plans

VOL. 132 | NO. 226 | Tuesday, November 14, 2017

The developers of a five-story, 101-room Best Western Vib hotel on Beale Street have changed their plans for the project.

Developers Amil and Kamlesh Patel of Hernando, Mississippi-based KNM Development Group LLC are seeking to modify their special-use permit for 404 Beale St. to add a parking lot fronting Beale and reorient the hotel to the Gayoso Avenue side of the two-acre site, according to a Nov. 1 application filed with the Memphis and Shelby County Office of Planning and Development.

The original plan had called for a five-story parking garage on the Gayoso frontage and an 80-foot setback from Beale for the hotel, with no surface parking lot in front of the hotel.

The application goes to the Land Use Control Board Dec. 14 for consideration.

“Emphasis has been given to make the hotel inviting to pedestrian traffic attracting customers from the entertainment area as well as other parts of Downtown,” reads a letter of intent KNM Development submitted with its application to the Office of Planning and Development. “We strongly believe that this development will not only (complement) other existing developments in downtown and the surrounding areas, but will also (be) a stimulus for future developments.”

Best Western bills Vib as a "stylish urban boutique hotel concept designed for today's connected traveler."