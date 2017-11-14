VOL. 132 | NO. 226 | Tuesday, November 14, 2017

IDI Files First Permit For Amazon Center

Atlanta-based developer IDI Gazeley has submitted its first building permit application to construction code officials for the location of Amazon’s proposed receive center at 3292 Holmes Road in southeast Memphis.

Tricore Builders Inc. is listed as contractor on the $2 million permit for “footing and foundation” work, while Macgregor Associates Architects is listed as the architect.

In October, Amazon confirmed that it was planning a $72 million, 615,440-square-foot receive center in Memphis that would employ 600 workers.

Later that month, the online retailer was awarded a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes incentive by the Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County to construct the facility.

Over the term of the abatement, EDGE officials estimate the project will generate almost $37 million in local tax revenue while saving Amazon $15 million, for a cost-to-benefit ratio of 2.43.

– Patrick Lantrip

Pinnacle Adds to Local Mortgage Teams

Stephanie Pilkington and Ken Pruett have joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as senior vice presidents and mortgage advisers.

Pilkington comes to Pinnacle from American Mortgage Service Co., where she was a loan originator. Previously, she was a teller for INSOUTH Bank in Covington, Tennessee, and she’s now based at Pinnacle’s mortgage loan production office in Atoka.

Pruett, meanwhile, comes most recently from Community Bank of Mississippi, where he was a mortgage loan originator. Other roles included serving as a loan officer for Southpoint Financial Services in Hernando, Mississippi; a loan officer for Magna Bank’s Memphis and North Mississippi regions; and area manager for United Financial Mortgage Corp. in Memphis. He’s now based at Pinnacle’s Memphis headquarters on Shady Grove Road.

Also joining the firm’s Shady Grove Road team are Debbie Metcalf and Tessa Redding.

Metcalf is a mortgage adviser assistant who comes to Pinnacle from Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, where she was a home loan processor.

Redding also joins Pinnacle as a mortgage adviser assistant. She comes most recently from Trustmark National Bank, where she was a loan processor.

– Andy Meek

Archer Malmo Named A ‘Best Place to Work’

Memphis-based brand communications agency Archer Malmo has been named one of the 2017 Best Places to work by the publication Ad Age.

The annual survey and awards program honors the 50 best U.S.-based employers in the advertising and marketing industries, and this is the fourth time Archer Malmo has made the “Ad Age Best Places to Work” list since 2011.

The Memphis firm just celebrated its 65th year in business. Among the perks it offers employees are flexible paid time off, the option to bring pets to work, free on-site yoga classes and massages, tuition reimbursement, profit-sharing bonuses, a corporate matching gift program, continued education through Archer Malmo University and more. Each month, all employees also gather for “News & Brews,” a town-hall style meeting to openly discuss agency business, honor employee anniversaries and celebrate work well done.

– Andy Meek

U of M Athletics Reaches Record Graduation Rate

For the third year in a row, University of Memphis Athletics posted an all-time high in academic achievement, as the NCAA released its Graduation Success Rate and Federal Graduation Rate reports.

In the reports, the University of Memphis’ numbers improved from the year before, with the university graduating 87 percent of its student-athletes for the 2010 cohort and having a 62 percent federal graduation rate for the same time period (2007-10). Last year’s numbers were 85 percent for Memphis’ GSR and 61 percent from its FGR.

The FGR accesses only first-time, full-time freshmen and only counts them as an academic success if they graduate from their institution of initial enrollment within a six-year period.

The GSR differs from the FGR in that it adds transfer students, mid-year enrollees and non-scholarship students (in specific cases) to the sample. This allows the GSR to more accurately look at student-athlete successes by taking into account the full variety of participants in NCAA Division I and tracking their individual outcomes.

The GSR for all NCAA Division I institutions was 87 percent.

Memphis’ overall 87 percent GSR ranked in the top half of the American Athletic Conference, coming in behind Temple, Tulane, Connecticut and UCF. Regionally, Memphis’ GSR was higher than Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Memphis’ 87 percent GSR was ahead of nine of the 10 schools in the Big 12 Conference and eight of the 14 institutions in the Southeastern Conference. Some of the institutions from those leagues behind Memphis include Georgia, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and West Virginia. The Tigers’ GSR also ranked ahead of Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina and NC State from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

– Don Wade

Real Men Wear Pink Campaign Raises $145K in Memphis

The American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign, which selected 27 prominent Memphis men to raise funds for breast cancer awareness in October, garnered $145,000 for the society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer initiative.

The fundraising total put Memphis fourth among all ACS Real Men campaigns this year.

“We asked these men to wear pink every day in October, raise awareness about breast cancer among their circle of influence and reach their fundraising goal to help advance the American Cancer Society’s mission,” Randall Melton, chairman of this year’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign and last year’s top Real Man, said in a release. “These men did not shy away from the challenge. In fact, they absolutely exceeded all our expectations to raise over $145,000 in one month.”

Andrew Bettis, president of AB Jets, was the campaign’s top fundraiser, raising $25,200 to support the society and those impacted by breast cancer.

Other top fundraisers include Shelby County commissioner George Chism, who raised $17,820; James Avant, marketing manager for Kroger Delta Division, who raised $12,150; Melton, vice president of merchandising for Kroger Delta Division, who raised $11,558; Doug Browne, president of Peabody Hotels & Resorts, who raised $9,829; Josh Robinson, co-owner of PT Squared, who raised $8,060; Tres LeTard, general manager of Varsity All Star, who raised $6,595; and DJ McCabe, president of McCabe Construction, who raised $4,845.

“We are so proud of these men for utilizing their strengths to raise funds and awareness to help advance our mission,” said Tracy Trotter, senior manager of community development for the American Cancer Society. “From research to education, prevention to diagnosis and treatment to recovery, we provide support to everyone impacted by cancer. Thanks to the hard work of our Real Men Wear Pink candidates, we can help save more and more lives from breast cancer so that no one walks that journey alone.”

According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2017, an estimated 252,000 women and 2,470 men in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women, and it is the most common cancer diagnosed in women other than skin cancer.

– Daily News staff

Bill Gates Gives $50M To Combat Alzheimer’s

Bill Gates says he’s giving $50 million to help fight Alzheimer’s disease.

The Microsoft co-founder said Monday, Nov. 13, that the donation to the Dementia Discovery Fund is personal and not through his charitable foundation.

The London-based private fund is backed by government, charities and pharmaceutical firms and seeks new treatments for the progressive, irreversible neurological disease.

In a statement, Gates says men in his family have suffered from Alzheimer’s. He says he’s hopeful that in time Alzheimer’s could be a chronic condition treatable with medication.

Gates says the first treatments for the disease might not be feasible for a decade or more and would initially be expensive. He says the Gates Foundation might consider how to expand access in poorer countries when treatments are developed.

– The Associated Press