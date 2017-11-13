The Week Ahead: Nov. 13-19

VOL. 132 | NO. 225 | Monday, November 13, 2017

Good morning, Memphis. Just like the fall season, basketball is showing its full colors this week as the Grizzlies, Tigers and Hustle will all be playing home games. But there is plenty more to take in, including the culmination of Royal Studios’ 60-year celebration. Enjoy!

If the lure of public service wasn’t strong enough, would double-digit percentage raises for elected service get more people politically motivated? The Shelby County Commission meets Monday at 3 p.m. to vote on raises for 19 elected offices, including their own seats. A recent study showed salaries for elected officers in Shelby County were below those for similar-sized governments, and proposals were made to get those salaries more in line. Beginning with the 2018 elections, the county sheriff would earn $154,890 a year, a 32.4 percent increase from the current salary. Pay raises for other posts would increase less dramatically, with commissioners getting 10.3 percent more for their time and effort. In the spirit of politics, commissioner Van Turner has said he is open to amending the pay-increase ordinances to get the nine votes needed to enact the raises. The meeting is in the Vasco Smith Administration Building, 160 N. Main St.

The University of Memphis football team, which is 8-1 overall, 5-1 in the American Athletic Conference, has an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday vs. SMU at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Memphis is ranked in the Top 25 in both major polls and No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Quarterback Riley Ferguson and wide receiver Anthony Miller are among the Tiger players up for national awards this season. For more information or tickets, visit gotigersgo.com.

The University of Memphis men’s basketball team opens its home schedule on Tuesday at 7 p.m. vs. Little Rock. The team opened the season on Friday against Alabama in the Veterans Classic tournament in Annapolis, Maryland. This is coach Tubby Smith’s second Tigers team and features many newcomers, plus returning starters Jeremiah Martin and Jimario Rivers. For more information or tickets, visit gotigersgo.com.

Royal Studios’ year-long party to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2017 continues this Saturday, with the final event in the anniversary series “Sixty Soulful Years” set for Nov. 18 at The Orpheum Theatre. The event gets started at 7 p.m., and the star-studded night includes performances across all genres. Musicians on hand will include drummer Steve Jordan as music director, along with Hi Rhythm and the Royal Horns.

Downtown restaurants will be a bit busier this week, thanks to Downtown Dining Week. It runs Monday through Sunday, and is meant to be a celebration of the culinary scene Downtown and a way to boost business. About 50 restaurants are participating for this ninth annual version of the event and they will have special menus for the occasion.

Back on the hard court, the Memphis Grizzlies will have two home games this week. On Wednesday at 7 p.m., Memphis plays the Indiana Pacers. On Saturday at 7, James Harden and the Houston Rockets come to FedExForum again. For more information go to www.grizzlies.com or call 901-888-HOOP.

And the Grizzlies’ G League team, the Memphis Hustle, will play at 7 p.m. Friday vs. the Iowa Wolves. Former University of Memphis player Shawne Williams, who played several years in the NBA, is on the Wolves’ roster. Former Memphis players Trahson Burrell and Austin Nichols are on the Hustle’s roster. For tickets, go to the Landers Center box office or call 901-888-HOOP.

Overton Square’s free Fall Music Series continues with Brooks Gengenbach performing Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the heated outdoor Tower Courtyard, 2100 Trimble Place. Local beers and seasonal refreshments will be available for purchase. Folding chairs and blankets are welcome, but no coolers or outside alcoholic beverages are allowed. Visit overtonsquare.com for more information.

