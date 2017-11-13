Last Word: Bougie Strippers, Tigers Basketball First Looks and County Pay Raises

VOL. 132 | NO. 225 | Monday, November 13, 2017

The topics get your attention: “Mental Illness in Tech” – a “Guide to Being a Bougie Stripper” – “Why I Quit TV News” – “Dyslexic and Proud.” These are just a few of the dozen talks -- strictly timed at five minutes each -- scheduled for Thursday’s Ignite Memphis event at Ballet Memphis in Overton Square. This is built loosely on the principle of a Ted talk although we also have a local version of TEDx coming up in January.

Elsewhere in The Week Ahead, the Tigers bye week is over in football and basketball is here – Tigers and Grizz – a kind of trinity of sports.

Tigers basketball opened on the road as the weekend began – Annapolis, Maryland to be exact. And the first look at the new Tigers reveals a team very much in transition. And that should come as no surprise given the departure of players and the coming of new players.

And the Hustle are in business south of the state line – the G-league affiliate of the Grizz which is the subject of Don Wade’s cover story in The Memphis News. We also look at how this works at Landers Center – the Southaven arena whose business model is very much on the minds of a lot of Memphians these days.

Speaking of sports items that are no surprise – the timing was the only thing surprising about the announcement from Rocky Top Sunday that Butch Jones is out as head football coach at UT. What followed per ESPN was a bit surprising.

Shelby County Commissioners were still being served legal papers as the weekend began as they all were included in county mayor Mark Luttrell’s lawsuit over the commission’s decision to hire legal counsel for possible litigation over opioid abuse and its impact on emergency and health services locally. This might or might not come up at Monday’s commission meeting. Either way, the meeting will be worth keeping an eye on for a third and final reading vote on pay raises for the county’s 19 top elected positions including all 13 commission seats. You might see some attempts at a compromise.

Coming to the EDGE board Wednesday a PILOT proposal for a chemical plant that will create 15 net new jobs in Frayser paying an average of $56,667 a year before benefits for a tax abatement of $692,253 over seven years.

U.S. Senator Bob Corker on Twitter Saturday: “Look, I’m sorry, but even before these reports surfaced, Roy Moore’s nomination was a bridge too far.”

Kurtrell Williams, the suspect charged in the robbery and murder of Susan Grissom last week at her Harbor Town home, has an arraignment Monday morning in General Sessions criminal court. Williams was arrested by Memphis Police Friday after police put out a photo of Williams trying to use Grissom’s ATM card in South Memphis and someone identified him from that photo. Police then went to Williams’ home where he barricaded himself for about an hour before surrendering to police. According to the police affidavit with the formal criminal complaint against Williams, police found clothes he was allegedly wearing at the time of the attack in his car shortly after he was arrested and they searched the house as well as the car. They found Grissom’s debit card at an electrical supply store on Mendenhall, according to the affidavit.

The Memphis News Almanac: Overton Upsets Paine, Caboose Opens, New Clubhouse at Galloway, The Big Issue of 1965, Tigers and Wake Forest at the Liberty Bowl and Social Security Dollar Figures Differ by Race

An item described by a British auctioneer as “a fabulous piece of show business history” was sold at auction over the weekend for the equivalent of $26,000 in U.S. dollars. The item was the divorce papers of Elvis and Priscilla Presley from 1972. We truly live in the age of celebrity, don’t we.