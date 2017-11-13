VOL. 132 | NO. 225 | Monday, November 13, 2017

Burch, Porter & Johnson will host the “Ripped From the Headlines” employment law seminar with two opportunities to attend: Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at BPJ’s offices, 130 N. Court Ave., or Thursday, Nov. 16, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Grove Grill, 4550 Poplar Ave. BPJ attorneys will go over cases including contractor issues, recent situations involving high-profile executives, public vs. private employers and more. Cost is free. RSVP for either session to kberry@bpjlaw.com or 901-524-5106 by Monday, Nov. 13.

Mid-South Association for Financial Professionals will meet Thursday, Nov. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn University of Memphis, 3700 Central Ave. Avi Adler-Cohen of Bottomline Technologies will discuss Paymode-X electronic payment network. Register at midsouthafp.com.

Rhythmic Circus presents a new holiday experience, “Red and Green,” Thursday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. “Red and Green” is packed with memorable, genre-hopping holiday melodies to set the festive mood of the season. Tickets are $15, or $20 for VIP. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

Overton Square’s free Fall Music Series continues with Chad Perry Friday, Nov. 17, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the heated outdoor Tower Courtyard, 2100 Trimble Place. Local beers and seasonal refreshments available for purchase. Folding chairs and blankets welcome; no coolers or outside alcoholic beverages allowed. Visit overtonsquare.com.