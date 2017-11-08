November 10-16, 2017: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 10 | NO. 46 | Saturday, November 11, 2017

1927: Watkins Overton upsets incumbent Mayor Rowlett Paine in city runoff elections. Overton is backed by former Memphis Mayor E.H. Crump, who had backed Paine’s 1923 re-election bid at the last minute. But Crump and Paine parted company after Paine endorsed Austin Peay for governor. Meanwhile, City Court Judge Cliff Davis is elected city police and fire commissioner. Davis had been a Crump foe four years earlier, running on a ticket of Ku Klux Klan candidates. “Supporters and followers of the ticket put on a wild celebration, parading Watkins Overton, Cliff Davis and E.H. Crump down Main Street on the shoulders of enthusiastic supporters,” The Daily News reported.

1970: Three Dog Night at the Mid-South Coliseum with Caboose opening.

Source: “Memphis Rocks” by Ron Hall

1965: The City Commission approves $84,500 in funding to build a new clubhouse at Galloway Golf Course. Among the citizens speaking before the commission is Rev. Samuel Billy Kyles, the pastor of Monumental Baptist Church, who wants the commission to hold a meeting on how reports of police brutality are investigated in Memphis. Kyles is the founding pastor of Monumental -- “the friendly church on the Parkway.”

Attorney John J. Hooker of Nashville is the speaker at the Civitan Club at The Peabody that week. “The big debate of today,” he tells the group, “is not whether you are a liberal or a conservative, but the big question now is, ‘Are you decent?’”

The Memphis State Tigers are preparing for their last home game of the season against Wake Forest, ending their first season at the new Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are going for their sixth straight victory.

1937: Two years into the creation of Social Security, a total of $318,624 in Social Security payments are coming to Shelby County residents, with different rates of payment depending on race. Pension checks in Shelby County for the aged average $19.42 per month for white families and $15.04 for black families. The average for the blind is $16.72 regardless of race. The average monthly payment for white children is $8.75, while it’s $6.67 for black children.