VOL. 10 | NO. 46 | Saturday, November 11, 2017

Court Square Sleep Inn To Rebrand With Renovation

Summit Management Corp., the owners of the Sleep Inn at Court Square, announced they will convert their 40 N. Front St. location into a Moxy Hotel – a Marriott International Inc. “experiential” hotel brand.

Moxy Memphis Downtown, which is set to open in early 2018, will undergo a complete renovation this winter that is expected to cost around $3 million.

“Known for its grit, boldness and knack for being distinctive, Moxy Memphis Downtown will be in walkable distance to the authentic sights, sounds and flavors of Memphis,” Summit Management Corp. founder and president Greg Averbuch said in a release. “Just as Memphis set the stage as the birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll, Moxy is breaking the mold in the hotel industry. We’re excited that this concept is designed with both travelers and local residents in mind, and we’re proud to bring this fun new international brand to Downtown Memphis.”

Once open, the 118-room hotel designed by Bounds and Gillespie Architects and Manuel Zeitlin Architects will offer in-room internet TV featuring Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Bluetooth streaming, Pandora and Crackle, USB outlets and free Wi-Fi.

Originally launched in Milan, Italy, in 2014, there are currently 16 Moxy Hotels in Europe, North America and Asia.

Moxy is also expected to open hotels in Amsterdam, Chicago, Minneapolis, Tokyo, Washington, D.C., and Nashville in 2018.

Summit Management Corp. said it is in the process of seeking an exterior improvement grant from the Downtown Memphis Commission for the project.

– Patrick Lantrip

Midtown Development Corp. Designing Strategy

The Midtown Memphis Development Corp. has announced it is working on a five-year strategic plan with the help of strategic alignment firm Consilience Group.

The MMDC, which was formed in 2008, also is engaging Midtown residents and stakeholders to help improve its continued role in promoting and preserving the economic, cultural and historical health of Midtown Memphis.

In conjunction with its strategic plan, the MMDC has announced a new lineup of executive officers, including Mark Fleischer, vice president; Chip Clay, board secretary; and Gayle Moore, treasurer.

Former MMDC vice president Andy Kitsinger, owner and principal consultant of The Development Studio, was elected to replace longtime president Sam Goff, who vacated his position to run for the Shelby County Commission District 7 seat.

– Patrick Lantrip

State Supreme Court Could Change Bar Exam

The Tennessee Supreme Court is considering a change that would adopt the Uniform Bar Examination, a nationwide test used in 28 other states that allows for transfer of scores between states.

The court has been petitioned to adopt the change by the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners (TBLE).

Attorneys in Tennessee now apply for a waiver to obtain a law license in another state. Among the steps that can involve is retaking the bar exam in that state.

The TBLE proposal would allow UBE scores earned in Tennessee to be used for a law license in other states. Attorneys from other states who have taken the UBE also could use their scores for admittance in Tennessee.

The board has seen a 90.4 percent increase in requests for admission without examination from 2012 to 2016.

“Lawyers are more mobile than they once were,” said Jeffrey Ward, president of the TBLE, in a written statement. “No longer do lawyers settle in one state and practice in that state until retirement.”

Ward also cited Tennessee’s geography bordering more states – eight – than any other in the union as a factor.

The Tennessee Supreme Court is taking comments from the public through Jan. 5 at appellatecourtclerk@tncourts.gov.

– Bill Dries

Stephen Smith Named Haslam’s Chief of Staff

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has named Stephen Smith as his new chief of staff.

Smith, who has had several roles in the administration since 2011, comes to the post from being senior adviser to the governor.

In the transition, Jim Henry remains as deputy to the governor. Henry has been serving in both positions.

– Bill Dries

TruGreen Honored With Environmental Award

TruGreen has received an Environmental Stewardship Award from the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP).

The NALP Environmental Stewardship Award honors companies that have sustained a significant commitment to enhancing and protecting the environment.

TruGreen was recognized for its "TruNeighbor" program, a nationwide public-private partnership launched in 2014.

TruNeighbor works with local community leaders to plant trees, build new pocket parks and to restore parks, playgrounds and ball fields that have fallen into disrepair.

TruNeighbor also helps support technology initiatives to control stormwater runoff, and works with neighborhoods to build community gardens, forage areas for pollinators and more.

Memphis-based TruGreen has also partnered with several environmental organizations nationwide to help pass fertilizer regulation laws that help protect water quality. TruGreen is planning additional "smart" water initiatives in recognition of water as a precious resource.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the industry for our work in environmental stewardship and sustainability," said Jeff Fedorchak, vice president of corporate affairs at TruGreen. "I think our customers appreciate knowing their loyalty to TruGreen means they are active partners in the environmental and community restoration investments we make."

– Daily News staff

FedEx Express to Purchase Up to 50 New Aircraft

FedEx Corp. subsidiary FedEx Express has completed a purchase agreement to modernize its fleet of feeder aircraft.

Under the agreement, FedEx Express will purchase 30 ATR 72-600F aircraft and has the option to buy as many as 20 additional planes.

The first aircraft is expected to deliver in 2020, with subsequent deliveries of about six aircraft per year over a five-year period.

“The purchase of new, more advanced feeder aircraft like the ATR 72-600F is the next step in our very successful fleet modernization strategy, which has helped us greatly improve our fuel efficiency and fleet reliability in recent years,” David L. Cunningham, president and CEO of FedEx Express, said in a release. “We worked closely with ATR, which developed this new aircraft with special features to help us grow our business, especially in the air freight market where shipments are larger and heavier.”

The new ATR 72-600Fs will have a forward large cargo door, a rear upper-hinged cargo door, digital cockpits, advanced avionics technology and enhanced take-off performance.

“Current FedEx feeder aircraft do not carry containers or palletized freight, so these new features will help the company better serve customers in the air freight market where palletized shipments are the norm,” the company said in the release.

FedEx currently deploys more than 300 feeder aircraft in 45 countries.

Most of these planes are owned by FedEx and are leased and operated by third-party air carriers.

– Patrick Lantrip

Germantown Panel OKs Plan for Old Kroger Site

At its Tuesday, Nov. 7, meeting, the Germantown Planning Commission advanced a trio of developments that included a revised final site plan for the Germantown Collection Shopping Center, a 310-unit multifamily development, and Germantown’s new elementary school.

Headlining the agenda was 2130 Exeter Holdings’ final site plan request for the old Kroger building located at the eponymous address.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the new developers only submitted minor facade and spacing changes to the shopping center and its 7,000-square-foot outparcel.

At one point, this location was supposed to be the new home of a highly anticipated Trader Joe’s, but the on-again-off-again project most recently came to a halt when the previous developers, Centennial American Properties, pulled out in late 2016.

While no specific tenants were named, Germantown Economic and Community Development director Cameron Ross said the new developers are recruiting tenants who will offer a significant reduction in the number of daily grocery deliveries received at the store.

“They are looking at tenants who receive a lower delivery volume than Kroger ever received,” Ross said. “One of our previous applicants on this provided a transportation study that showed the average grocery store receives approximately 20 deliveries a day for the various things that have to come into a grocery store. … With the tenants they are talking to, they are looking at five or less deliveries.”

While the timetable has been pushed back several times, Trader Joe’s still lists the 2130 Exeter Road location as “coming soon” on its website.

Meanwhile, Thompson Thrift Development’s plans for a multifamily residential development also were approved by the commission.

Known as the Watermark at Forest Hill Heights, the 310-unit complex is slated for a 17.7-acre site on the north side of Crestwyn Hills Drive east of Tyndale Drive.

“The proposed development is in this area that was designed as part of the larger Forest Hill Heights Small Area Plan to be the residential corridor and center of mass for the plan and answer the age-old question of chicken and egg: Do you bring rooftops before you bring retail?” Ross said. “The effort was to establish a number of rooftops to encourage more mixed-use development.”

Lastly, the Germantown Municipal School District’s plan for a new public elementary school at 3366 Forest Hill-Irene Road received the planning commission’s approval.

Up next for the trio of projects will be the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Monday Nov. 13.

– Patrick Lantrip

Boyd Re-Elected As City Council Chairman

The Memphis City Council re-elected Berlin Boyd as chairman of the body for 2018. He was elected to another one-year term Tuesday, Nov. 7, without opposition. Council member Frank Colvett was elected vice chairman over council member Janis Fullilove, who is currently vice chairman.

Fullilove left the meeting after the vote.

In other action Tuesday, the council delayed a final vote on a set of amendments to the Unified Development Code that included a provision allowing citizens to report sign violations and take the matter to General Sessions Environmental Court independent of code enforcement officials. Representatives of sign companies complained that the broader provision would lead to more lawsuits over signage.

A vote on third and final reading of the ordinance was delayed to the Dec. 5 council session.

The council also delayed a vote on plans for an expansion of a Frayser dump site until Dec. 5. The public hearing and council vote on Memphis Wrecking Co.’s proposal had been tentatively set for Nov. 21.

Council member Patrice Robinson sought the delay to get more information about the locations of similar landfills across the city, the dates those dumps are scheduled to close and what the city’s long-term policy is for such sites.

The council also delayed to Nov. 21 a vote on a used-car lot at 3800 Riverdale Road after the project encountered some opposition on the council.

The council approved accepting $11 million from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s revolving loan fund for clean water projects. The funding goes to the first phase of five years of renovation work at the city’s T.E. Maxson Wastewater Treatment Facility in southwest Memphis. City leaders broke ground on the project last week.

The council appropriated another $6.9 million for work at the M.C. Stiles Wastewater Treatment Facility in Frayser. The work there includes structural repairs to a disinfection tank; a better security network, including perimeter fencing and lighting; and a new parking lot.

The council also approved $120,000 for the city to buy property east of Rodney Baber Park in Frayser as part of the park’s elevation above flood level and expansion.

– Bill Dries

Tigers’ Miller a Semifinalist For Burlsworth Trophy

University of Memphis senior wide receiver Anthony Miller was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on.

The trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, who walked on at Arkansas in 1994 and worked his way to a three-year starter and All-American honors in 1998. Burlsworth was selected 63rd overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 1999, but was killed in a car accident 11 days later. His life was the subject of a major motion picture, “Greater,” which was released last year.

The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those who have limited opportunities.

Miller, who walked on at Memphis in 2013, missed the 2014 season due to a shoulder injury. He stepped into the Tiger lineup in 2015, and 34 games later, he holds the career receiving yards record at Memphis (3,033) and is four catches away from the career receptions record (212) currently held by Duke Calhoun (2006-09).

His 30 receiving touchdowns smashed the previous record of 22 held by Carlos Singleton (2006-09) and he is 95 yards from a second straight 1,000-yard receiving season. Only Miller and NFL star Isaac Bruce have turned in 1,000-yard receiving seasons in Memphis history.

Miller ranks second in the American Athletic Conference with 7.4 receptions per game and second with 100.6 receiving yards per game.

– Don Wade

Three Finalists Chosen For Criminal Court Vacancy

A federal prosecutor, an attorney in private practice and the deputy district attorney general are the three finalists for Shelby County Criminal Court Judge.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dean DeCandia, attorney Jennifer J. Mitchell and Deputy District Attorney General Jennifer S. Nichols were the three finalists selected Monday, Nov. 6, by the state Trial Court Vacancy Commission to fill the Criminal Court judge’s position Judge James Beasley Jr. is retiring from at the end of this year.

The finalists for the Criminal Court Division X seat were selected by the commission following public interviews and a comment session Monday in Memphis.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will choose one of the three finalists in making the appointment.

– Bill Dries

Memphis Tigers Move Up In National Football Polls

The University of Memphis football team, fresh off winning its fifth straight game, climbed in both the Amway Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll.

The Tigers moved up to two places to No. 19 in the coaches’ poll and now are ranked 20th in the country in the AP Poll.

Memphis has a bye this week before closing out the regular season with two home games. Sitting at 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the American Athletic Conference, the Tigers are atop on the West Division and if they win out would play in the AAC title game.

Last Tuesday, the Tigers were ranked No. 23 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. The second set of rankings were due to come out Tuesday night, Nov. 7.

– Don Wade

Hungry Turkey 5K To Benefit Food Bank

The Hungry Turkey 5K to benefit the Memphis Food Bank will be held on Thursday, Nov. 23 – Thanksgiving Day – beginning at 9 a.m. at Shelby Farms Park. A Kids Dash begins at 8:45 a.m. prior to the run.

The race will be chip-timed and begins and ends at Gate 10. The course winds through paved, scenic trails and roads through the park in East Memphis. Awards will be given for overall winner and in each age category. All participants will receive a long-sleeve, two-toned hoodie sweatshirt, a finisher’s medal and a cinnamon roll. The entry fee is $50.

The Happy Turkey 5K is produced by P.R. Event Management. To register, go to www.tennesseeruns.com. Go to www.pr-eventmanagement.net for additional information.

– Don Wade

Cooper Street Apartments Sell for $2.6 Million

The Hermitage Apartments, located at 1103 S. Cooper St., sold for $2.6 million, according to a Nov.3 warranty deed.

In the transaction, Surre’ Village Apartments sold the 80-unit complex to Cooper-Young Apartments LLC.

Yusuf A. Yusuf signed the deed on behalf of Surre’ Village Apartments.

In conjunction with the purchase, the new owners took out a $2.16 million mortgage through Arbor Agency Lending LLC that is set to mature on Nov.1, 2027.

Patrick Duffy, Phillippe Shulligen, Mark Kenney, Michael Blank and Thomas Reid all signed the warranty deed on behalf of Cooper-Young Apartments LLC.

Built in 1965, the 71,970-square-foot complex sits on 3.2 acres just south of the intersection of Cooper Street and Southern Avenue. It was appraised for $1.5 million in 2017 by the Shelby County Assessor of Property.

– Patrick Lantrip

Haslam: No Retaliation For Outsourcing Decisions

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says his administration won’t retaliate against several University of Tennessee campuses that opted against his effort to privatize facilities management services at higher education institutions.

During budget hearings Tuesday, Nov. 7, Haslam said he is disappointed with how the process played out, but his administration won’t give less money to higher education because of choices that were left up to each campus.

Last week, the university’s campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Martin opted against outsourcing facilities management to real estate giant Jones Lang LaSalle, the Haslam administration’s choice for the statewide contract.

The Knoxville and Martin campuses of UT were projected to save money by entering into the outsourcing contract.

University of Tennessee System President Joe DiPietro said he will hold chancellors of those campuses accountable for finding equivalent savings without outsourcing.

– The Associated Press

Spin Street Music Store To Close in January

Spin Street, the record store at the corner of Poplar Avenue and Highland Street, is preparing to close its doors.

The store – which in recent years has expanded its product assortment extensively to include everything from toys and T-shirts to even drones – is holding a closing sale now. Signs advertise 30 percent to 50 percent off the original prices, and the closing is set for the end of January.

The space already is being marketed for lease. Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Advisors signs are posted on the store’s exterior.

The store posted a short message to its Facebook page that reads: “We are sorry to announce that Spin Street Memphis is closing. We have started our liquidation sale. Please come in and see us while we are still here.”

– Andy Meek

Boutique Fitness Studio Plans Memphis Location

An Arkansas-based fitness boutique is building out its first Memphis location, with plans to open early next year.

ZenStudio Fitness is under construction in 2,790 square foot at 5270 Poplar Ave., on the north side of Poplar east of South White Station Road. The full-service studio offers indoor cycling, barre, yoga, pilates, bounce and interval training classes in a boutique setting.

Landlord Loeb Properties was represented by Aaron Petree in the deal.

ZenStudio currently operates four Arkansas locations: two in Little Rock, and one each in Jonesboro and Fayetteville.

– Daily News staff

Faropoint Buys 2 Properties After Trustmark Centre Sale

Fresh off of the sale of Trustmark Centre, Faropoint Ventures has acquired two more substantial office assets.

The Israeli investment firm bought the Lipscomb & Pitts Building, 2670 Union Ave. Extended, and Poplar Towers, 6263 Poplar Ave., for a combined $19.3 million using capital from the Trustmark Centre sale. The purchase also includes the high-end restaurant Fleming’s, 6245 Poplar, and an AT&T store at 6267 Poplar, both outparcels to Poplar Towers.

Brian Califf, executive vice president of NAI Saig Co., represented Faropoint while Johnny Lamberson and Terry Radford of CBRE Memphis represented the sellers, Morning Calm Management, which was doing business as IR-Poplar Towers LLC and IR-Lipscomb and Pitts Building, respectively.

“This latest set of acquisitions shows Faropoint’s commitment to keeping their funds deployed in the Memphis market,” Califf said. “They are actively seeking new office and industrial deals to purchase by year end and into the first quarter of next year.”

Including the Fleming’s and AT&T properties, the acquisition adds more than 218,000 square feet of office space and 14,000 feet of retail space along the Poplar corridor to Faropoint’s portfolio.

The 2670 Union Extended building was 90 percent occupied at closing and is anchored by Lipscomb & Pitts Insurance.

Poplar Towers, which formerly was anchored by Regions Bank, was 59 percent occupied at closing. However Califf said that the buyer has plans for a multimillion-dollar renovation to the building in the next seven to nine months that will give the building a whole new appearance inside and out. Currently, Carty and Co. is the building’s largest tenant.

Lee Hunter with Capstar Bank financed the Poplar Towers acquisition, while First Capital Bank financed the Lipscomb & Pitts Building acquisition.

– Patrick Lantrip

FedEx Services Available In 7,500 Walgreens Stores

FedEx package pickup and drop-off services are now available at more than 7,500 Walgreens locations across all 50 states, 10 months after the Memphis-based shipping giant announced a long-term agreement with Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreen Co.

The Walgreens rollout is part of the nationwide expansion of FedEx OnSite, a network of retail locations offering FedEx pick up and drop-off services, including the ability to hold packages for up to five business days.

In addition to the more than 7,500 participating Walgreens locations, customers can also find FedEx OnSite in select Albertson’s and Kroger grocery stores. Customers can redirect packages to a FedEx OnSite location or other FedEx hold locations, including more than 1,800 FedEx Office locations, using FedEx Delivery Manager.

The Onsite network is growing ahead of what FedEx expects to be a record-setting holiday shipping season in which it anticipates handling 380 million to 400 million packages between Black Friday and Christmas.

With Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday this year, FedEx Express and FedEx Ground won’t be making deliveries on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, and FedEx Office locations will close by 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve this year. FedEx says many retailers participating in the Onsite network will be open Christmas Day, so packages that were delivered there in advance will be available for pickup that day.

– Daily News staff

Memphis Doctor Chosen As ‘Family Physician of Year’

Memphis-based family care physician Dr. Susan Nelson has been chosen as the recipient of the Tennessee Academy of Family Physicians’ 2017 Family Physician of the Year Award.

The award is given in honor of a member who has made an outstanding contribution to family medicine, to the advancement of health and/or medical training and medical education.

Nelson was awarded the honor at a ceremony in Gatlinburg on Oct. 25.

Nelson earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston. She served as the medical director of the Harbor of Health clinic in Memphis from 2005 to 2015. She served as a volunteer physician at Church Health from 1998 until coming on as medical director in 2015.

She also is actively involved in the West Tennessee Haiti Partnership, a medical nonprofit that provides care to handicapped children in Port au Prince, Haiti.

– Andy Meek

Memphis Hustle Tops SLC In First Franchise Win

The Memphis Hustle, G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, overcame a slow start to earn the first win in franchise history, 102-99, Sunday, Nov. 5, against the Salt Lake City Stars at the Landers Center. The Hustle lost the season-opening game the previous night.

Three Hustle players recorded double-doubles, including Ivan Rabb (16 points, 12 rebounds), Vince Hunter (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Trahson Burrell (20 points, 14 rebounds). Rabb and Hunter each had three blocks.

In addition, six Hustle players reached double-figure scoring, including Marquis Teague (16 points), Kobi Simmons (13 points) and Omari Johnson (12 points).

The Hustle return to action with its third straight home game on Friday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Tickets are available starting at $10 through Ticketmaster, the Landers Center box office, at memphishustle.com or by calling 901-888-HOOP.

– Don Wade

Millington Motel Sells for $1.7 Million

The Plantation Oaks Suites & Inn, located at 6656 U.S. 51 in Millington, has switched hands for $1.7 million.

Admiralty/Plantation Oaks LLC sold the 26,000-square-foot motel to Ramparivar LLC, according to a Nov. 2 warranty deed filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

Thomas Page Jr., acting as chief manager of Admiralty/Plantation Oaks LLC, signed the deed on behalf of the sellers.

In conjunction with the purchase, Ramparivar took out a $1.2 million mortgage on the property through Patriot Bank that will mature on Oct. 24, 2032.

Ramparivar chief manager Jivanlal Dalsania signed the deed of trust on behalf of the new owners.

Built in 1997, the Plantation Oaks Suites & Inn sits on 2.3 acres near the intersection of U.S. 51 and Wortham Road. The Shelby County Assessor of Property appraised it at $1.2 million this year.

– Patrick Lantrip

FedEx Projects Record-Setting Holiday Season

FedEx Corp. is forecasting another record-setting peak holiday shipping season, with an ex-pected volume of 380 million to 400 million packages across its global network between Black Friday and Christmas Eve.

The Memphis-based shipping giant expects Mondays to be its busiest day during the peak season, driven by rapid growth in ecommerce. The company is forecasting three Mondays will see an av-erage daily volume topping 26 million – more than double its normal average daily volume of 13 million packages.

To prepare, FedEx has added more than 50,000 positions ahead of the holidays and is forecast-ing a $1.5 billion capital expenditure in FedEx Ground. In the past year, it has opened one FedEx Ground hub and expanded two others, and has engineered its networks to accommodate a con-tinued rise in demand for larger, heavier packages.

With Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday this year, FedEx is adjusting some of its hours. FedEx Express and FedEx Ground won’t be delivering on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, and FedEx Office locations will close by 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

The company says many Walgreens stores and other retailers participating in the FedEx Onsite network will be open Christmas Day, so packages that were delivered to those locations in ad-vance will be available for pickup on Christmas.

– Daily News staff

U of M Study Abroad Office Creates Passport Initiative

The University of Memphis Study Abroad Office has created the Passport Initiative, which aims to help low-income students obtain their first passport, eliminating one of the upfront cost barriers to study abroad. The $15,000 initiative creates $150 Passport Scholarships for 100 low-income students.

To obtain the $150 Passport Scholarship, students must submit a completed passport application at the spring 2018 Study Abroad Fair on Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Rose Theatre, along with a Passport Scholarship Voucher Form. The first qualifying 100 students who submit these items will be awarded a Passport Scholarship of $150, reimbursing students the cost of obtaining a passport.

No study abroad commitment is required for students to receive the Passport Scholarship.

Representatives of the Charleston, South Carolina-based Passport Center will be at the Study Abroad Fair reviewing and accepting the passport applications, and no appointments will be necessary to submit a passport application. The U of M encourages all students, faculty, staff and community members to attend the Study Abroad Fair to submit their passport applications, as anyone may apply for their passport at the fair.

– Don Wade

Explore Bike Share Seeking Operations Manager

Explore Bike Share is in the hunt for an operations manager to help roll out and oversee the 600-bicycle, 60-station bike-sharing system as it prepares for its grand opening next spring.

Once hired, Explore Bike Share’s new operations manager will be in charge of guiding and im-plementing the daily functions of the operations team by “creating efficient processes, tracking and reporting on activities, and coordinating work schedules and tasks to ensure timely solu-tions.”

Applicants are required to have three to five years of management experience; excellent organizational, analytical and problem-solving skills; the ability to dependably follow instructions, respond to management direction, communicate frequently and solicit feedback to improve performance; basic computer skills; and a valid driver’s license with an acceptable motor vehicle rec-ord.

Interested parties can apply for the position by sending a resume, three references and cover letter to info@explorebikeshare.com.

– Patrick Lantrip

BancorpSouth Donates $2,500 to Cancer Center

BancorpSouth has made a $2,500 donation to West Cancer Center through the bank’s Pink Card MasterCard Program.

BancorpSouth annually donates $2,500 to a nonprofit breast cancer center or breast cancer support center as part of breast cancer awareness efforts. Recipients are chosen from within the bank’s four geographic regions encompassing its eight-state market area.

BancorpSouth’s Pink Card program is designed to support breast cancer awareness by donating 1 cent per purchase transaction from activated Pink Cards, up to $10,000 annually, to local organizations that support breast cancer research.

West Cancer Center delivers comprehensive cancer treatment in the Mid-South, delivering a complete continuum of care to more than 30,000 individuals annually.

– Andy Meek

Remington College Adds Dental Assisting Diploma

Remington College’s Memphis campus has added a dental assisting diploma program to its offer-ings.

The curriculum covers topics such as oral anatomy, oral radiology and specific dental procedures, according to Remington College. I

n addition, students get hands-on training in skills that could qualify them for an entry-level position as a dental assistant.

The program can be completed in as few as eight months, on average, and the tuition cost in-cludes the first attempt at both the Dental Assistant Registration and Dental Radiology Certifica-tion from the Tennessee Board of Dentistry.

Remington College is a nonprofit college with 16 campuses nationwide. Its Memphis campus is at 2710 Nonconnah Blvd.

– Daily News staff