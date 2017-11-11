VOL. 10 | NO. 46 | Saturday, November 11, 2017

The Whitehaven Partnership will meet Friday, Nov. 10, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Whitehaven branch library, 4120 Millbranch Road. The organization seeks to clean up Whitehaven and address community concerns. Open to the public. RSVP to Calvin Burton at cburton615@hotmail.com or 901-345-3695.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company wraps up its Shakespeare Shout-Out Series with two “free, fun and fast” performances Friday, Nov. 10, in the Overton Square music amphitheater. A 75-minute performance of “Julius Caesar” starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 90-minute take on “Romeo & Juliet” at 8 p.m. Cost is free; no tickets needed. Visit tnshakespeare.org.

David Lusk Gallery-Memphis will hold an opening reception for Catherine Erb’s “Angst” Friday, Nov. 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Erb’s exhibition is on display through Dec. 23. Visit davidluskgallery.com.

Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce will host its BACC Gala With a Twist Friday, Nov. 10, from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Andy B’s Bartlett, 6276 Stage Road. The evening includes a silent auction, unlimited bowling, heavy appetizers and a cash bar. Tickets are $45 per person or $80 per couple; proceeds benefit BACC’s economic development efforts. Visit bartlettchamber.org or call 901-372-9457.

Memphis Area Legal Services, the Memphis Bar Association and the Access to Justice Committee will host a free legal advice and counsel clinic Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. Volunteer attorneys provide free legal assistance on a first-come, first-served basis the second Saturday of each month. Visit malsi.org.

NAWBO Memphis and Novel will host inventor and author Joy Mangano for a conversation and signing Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Novel, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Tickets, which include a copy of “Inventing Joy: Dare to Build a Brave & Creative Life,” are $40 for the signing and 11 a.m. conversation (limited to 100 tickets), and $30 for the noon signing only. Visit nawbomemphis.org.

The 23rd annual African-American Male Image Awards Banquet is Saturday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn University of Memphis, 3700 Central Ave. Memphis Police director Michael Rallings will present the keynote. The Hobson-Goodlow Foundation and Memphis alumni chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, will present scholarships to five male high school seniors and honor seven adult male role models. Tickets are $45. Call 901-409-0762.

Howl at the Moon, the Streetdog Foundation’s fifth annual premier fundraiser, is Saturday, Nov. 11, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Warehouse, 36 E. G.E. Patterson Ave. Enjoy local music, live auction, food, drinks and more. All donations benefit the rescuing and re-homing of stray and abandoned dogs in Memphis. Visit streetdogfoundation.com or call 901-483-0515 for details.

Flying Saucer Cordova hosts the sixth annual Mustache Bash, benefiting Memphis-area firefighters, Saturday, Nov. 11, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 1400 N. Germantown Parkway. Guests can take party in a silent auction, raffles and a mustache contest, all while giving back to first responders. Visit beerknurd.com.

The Ben F. Jones Chapter of the National Bar Association will host the 51st annual Barristers’ Ball and Scholarship Award Banquet Saturday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Esplanade Banquet & Conference Center, 901 Cordova Station Ave. The chapter will award three scholarships to deserving law students and honor individuals for their legal and community service efforts. Tickets are $125 in advance or $135 at the door. Visit benfjones.com.

The Orpheum Theatre Group will present Soiree in the Spotlight: The Orpheum Auction Reimagined Saturday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. starting with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St., then moving to The Orpheum, 203. S. Main St., for live and silent auctions, food and open bar, and live entertainment. Tickets are $125. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

Memphis Heritage will hold its Adapt-A-Door 2017 fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. at Howard Hall, 2282 Madison Ave. Eat, drink and bid in a silent auction on works of art made from repurposed doors and windows. Buy tickets at memphisheritage.org or call 901-272-2727.

Napa Cafe will host the sixth annual Heart Full of Soul, a six-course dinner benefiting Stax Music Academy, Sunday and Monday, Nov. 12-13, at 5:30 p.m. at the cafe, 5101 Sanderlin Ave., suite 122. The event will feature a cocktail reception, live auction and music by Stax Music Academy students. Tickets are $200. Visit soulsvillefoundation.org.

Burch, Porter & Johnson will host “Ripped From the Headlines” employment law seminar with two opportunities to attend: Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at BPJ’s offices, 130 N. Court Ave., or Thursday, Nov. 16, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Grove Grill, 4550 Poplar Ave. BPJ attorneys will go over cases including contractor issues, recent situations involving high-profile executives, public vs. private employers and more. Cost is free. RSVP for either session to kberry@bpjlaw.com or 901-524-5106 by Monday, Nov. 13.

Mid-South Association for Financial Professionals will meet Thursday, Nov. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn University of Memphis, 3700 Central Ave. Avi Adler-Cohen of Bottomline Technologies will discuss Paymode-X electronic payment network. Register at midsouthafp.com.

Rhythmic Circus presents a new holiday experience, “Red and Green,” Thursday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. “Red and Green” is packed with memorable, genre-hopping holiday melodies to set the festive mood of the season. Tickets are $15, or $20 for VIP. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.