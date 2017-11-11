Editorial: Fairgrounds Redevelopment Is About More Than Buildings

VOL. 10 | NO. 46 | Saturday, November 11, 2017

The Mid-South Fairgrounds contains parking lots, a few buildings, a stadium and an arena in a central location. What we project onto that is another matter, as the question of what to do at the Fairgrounds opens up a closet where resentment is packed in with a hatbox or two of gilded memories and a file cabinet of plans.

Open the door and it all comes tumbling out together.

An amateur youth sports tournament complex that is unquestionably the anchor for a redeveloped Fairgrounds has hit a nerve unique to the city’s identity and approach to change.

And it couldn’t have come at a more fertile time as new generations of civically involved Memphians are joining older ones with equally long lists of hopes and grievances.

No building, however versatile it is, can live up to one list and make amends for the other.

The chasm between what we do to get people to come to Memphis and what we do for those of us already here has been around for about as long as there has been a Fairgrounds – maybe longer.

The city’s consultant on a sports complex, Dev Pathik of Sports Facilities Advisory, acknowledged there is a “pay to play” gap in amateur athletics nationally that has left poor communities on the outside looking in.

He also said there are partnerships with sports enterprises to close that gap.

City council members and county commissioners in recent years have pressed for free admission days and other similar benefits for Memphians in exchange for their approval of such projects.

That’s an important movement in what otherwise has seemed at times to be a money grab at all costs for the sales tax revenue represented by tourists.

Meanwhile, the discussion about what happens to the Mid-South Coliseum has to be grounded in the question of financial sustainability. Locally, regionally, and nationwide, civic arenas lose money. It’s in no one’s interest for Memphis to spend tens of millions in tourism development zone money simply to join that club.

Ideas for museums and dozens of shops are great, but not enough. The idea of making the Coliseum a part of the amateur sports complex was a noble effort but ultimately came up short both financially and logistically.

Nonetheless, the city should be more aggressive in seeking viable uses for the Coliseum.

The city’s request for proposals (RFP) process is long overdue. And we think the timing of other development of the site could prompt some interest that isn’t apparent at the moment.

There’s still work to be done here – the intense passion and tireless efforts of the Coliseum’s supporters prove that. But it is not time for construction work. Instead, it’s time to work on the question of whom we are making Memphis a better community for and how we should pay – over the long term – for the things we want for our city.