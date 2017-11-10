VOL. 132 | NO. 224 | Friday, November 10, 2017

Sleep Inn at Court Square Rebranding With Renovations

Summit Management Corp., the owners of the Sleep Inn at Court Square, announced they will convert their 40 N. Front St. location into a Moxy Hotel – a Marriott International Inc. “experiential” hotel brand.

Moxy Memphis Downtown, which is set to open in early 2018, will undergo a complete renovation this winter that is expected to cost around $3 million.

“Known for its grit, boldness and knack for being distinctive, Moxy Memphis Downtown will be in walkable distance to the authentic sights, sounds and flavors of Memphis,” Summit Management Corp. founder and president Greg Averbuch said in a release. “Just as Memphis set the stage as the birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll, Moxy is breaking the mold in the hotel industry. We’re excited that this concept is designed with both travelers and local residents in mind, and we’re proud to bring this fun new international brand to Downtown Memphis.”

Once open, the 118-room hotel designed by Bounds and Gillespie Architects and Manuel Zeitlin Architects will offer in-room internet TV featuring Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Bluetooth streaming, Pandora and Crackle, USB outlets and free Wi-Fi.

Originally launched in Milan, Italy, in 2014, there are currently 16 Moxy Hotels in Europe, North America and Asia.

Moxy is also expected to open hotels in Amsterdam, Chicago, Minneapolis, Tokyo, Washington, D.C., and Nashville in 2018.

Summit Management Corp. said it is in the process of seeking an exterior improvement grant from the Downtown Memphis Commission for the project.

– Patrick Lantrip

Midtown Development Corp. Mapping Out Strategy

The Midtown Memphis Development Corp. has announced it is working on a five-year strategic plan with the help of the strategic alignment firm Consilience Group.

The MMDC, which was formed in 2008, also is engaging Midtown residents and stakeholders to help improve its continued role in promoting and preserving the economic, cultural and historical health of Midtown Memphis.

In conjunction with its strategic plan, the MMDC has announced a new lineup of executive officers, including Mark Fleischer, vice president; Chip Clay, board secretary; and Gayle Moore, treasurer.

Former MMDC vice president Andy Kitsinger, owner and principal consultant of The Development Studio, was elected to replace longtime president Sam Goff, who vacated his position to run for the Shelby County Commission District 7 seat.

– Patrick Lantrip

State Supreme Court Considers Change to Bar Exam

The Tennessee Supreme Court is considering a change that would adopt the Uniform Bar Examination, a nationwide test used in 28 other states that allows for transfer of scores between states.

The court has been petitioned to adopt the change by the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners.

Attorneys in Tennessee now apply for a waiver to obtain a law license in another state. Among the steps that can involve is retaking the bar exam in that state.

The Tennessee Board of Law Examiners’ proposal would allow UBE scores earned in Tennessee to be used for a law license in other states. Attorneys from other states who have taken the UBE also could use their scores for admittance in Tennessee.

The board has seen a 90.4 percent increase in requests for admission without examination from 2012 to 2016.

“Lawyers are more mobile than they once were,” said Jeffrey Ward, president of the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners, in a written statement. “No longer do lawyers settle in one state and practice in that state until retirement.”

Ward also cited Tennessee’s geography bordering more states – eight – than any other in the union as a factor.

The Tennessee Supreme Court is taking comments from the public through Jan. 5 at appellatecourtclerk@tncourts.gov.

– Bill Dries

Stephen Smith Named Haslam’s Chief of Staff

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has named Stephen Smith as his new chief of staff.

Smith, who has had several roles in the administration since 2011, comes to the post from being senior adviser to the governor.

In the transition, Jim Henry remains as deputy to the governor. Henry has been serving in both positions.

– Bill Dries

TruGreen Wins Landscapers’ Environmental Award

TruGreen has received an Environmental Stewardship Award from the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP).

The NALP Environmental Stewardship Award honors companies that have sustained a significant commitment to enhancing and protecting the environment.

TruGreen was recognized for its “TruNeighbor” program, a nationwide public-private partnership launched in 2014.

TruNeighbor works with local community leaders to plant trees, build new pocket parks and to restore parks, playgrounds and ball fields that have fallen into disrepair.

TruNeighbor also helps support technology initiatives to control stormwater runoff, and works with neighborhoods to build community gardens, forage areas for pollinators and more.

Memphis-based TruGreen has also partnered with several environmental organizations nationwide to help pass fertilizer regulation laws that help protect water quality. TruGreen is planning additional “smart” water initiatives in recognition of water as a precious resource.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the industry for our work in environmental stewardship and sustainability,” said Jeff Fedorchak, vice president of corporate affairs at TruGreen. “I think our customers appreciate knowing their loyalty to TruGreen means they are active partners in the environmental and community restoration investments we make.”

– Daily News staff

Saint Francis-Memphis Hires Chief Nursing Officer

Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis has announced Jennifer Chiusano as its new chief nursing officer.

Chiusano has assumed operational responsibility of nursing care and will play a key role in facilitating and directing nursing leadership and in overseeing the quality of patient care at the hospital in East Memphis.

She most recently was the chief nursing officer at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Florida. She is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and earned her master of arts degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix.

“Jennifer brings a great deal of knowledge and experience to our team that will help us continue to improve and deliver the quality, personal care our physicians, patients and their families expect,” Saint Francis CEO Dr. Audrey Gregory said in a release.

– Andy Meek