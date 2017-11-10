Jason Motte Still Making His Pitch Against Cancer

VOL. 132 | NO. 224 | Friday, November 10, 2017

The backward K on those T-shirts that have become synonymous with the Jason Motte Foundation “Let’s Strike Out Cancer” campaign are beyond cool.

But so is that other logo, the image of Motte wearing No. 30 on his back as he was when he got the last out in Game 7 of the 2011 World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In the logo, as in that moment, his arms are raised. If you watch the video from 2011, he holds his arms like that for what feels like a long time until catcher Yadier Molina reaches him and they tumble to the ground together to cue the celebration.

So, Motte’s highest high in the game is way up there. The kind of stuff a kid acts out in his yard thousands of times before he so much as throws his first pitch in high school.

His 42 saves for the Cardinals in 2012 led the National League. But he missed all of the 2013 season with Tommy John surgery and since his return he’s had a different employer each of the last four seasons: the Cardinals, the Chicago Cubs, the Colorado Rockies, and in 2017 the Atlanta Braves.

Where will Motte, a 35-year-old right-hander, pitch in 2018?

“We joke around a lot about being unemployed,” he said of his current status.

He’s less unemployed than he is in limbo. He knows the drill. Big-name guys sign first. You wait, wait some more, then find the best fit you can.

“It’s a process,” he said. “Hang out, have Thanksgiving.”

The start of the Jason Motte Foundation goes back to 2010. His wife Caitlin’s grandfather, Lynn Doyle, was diagnosed with stage four cancer just a couple of months before Jason and Caitlin were to be married. Doyle was being treated at The West Clinic here.

“The people there were great to us and my wife’s family,” Motte said. “It turned into a simple question: How can we help?”

The eventual answer was the foundation and the theme of “Let’s Strike Out Cancer.”

Motte connected with 108 Stitches, a company that specializes in baseball apparel and so named because there are 108 stitches on a baseball. In 2013, he ordered 300 of the “Let’s Strike Out Cancer” T-shirts with the backward K.

His first fundraiser in Memphis had been the previous year and the sixth annual event – “Cornhole Challenge with Jason Motte” – will be on Saturday, Nov. 18, at The Columns at One Commerce Square. To register a team or buy spectator tickets go to https://jasonmottefoundation.org/cornhole/.

From the start of all this until now, the T-shirts almost have become a craze; a few players on every team in the majors are involved at some level – either by simply wearing the shirt or becoming engaged with Motte’s Foundation and in some cases, partnering to raise money cooperatively for it and another cancer organization.

That’s been the case with Chicago Cubs players Anthony Rizzo and Jon Lester, both of whom have had cancer and gone on to have significant big-leaguer careers. Another partner is Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez, who helps support a hospital in his native Puerto Rico.

“There are so many things happening in the world, whether it’s cancer or the hurricanes,” Motte said. “There’s a lot worse stuff than if I give up a game-tying hit. I mean, whatever your job is, you make time for whatever you want to make time for.

“I’ve always said baseball is what I do, but not who I am.”

Odds are, Motte finds work for the 2018 season. He’s still got some bullets in that right arm. But whenever he walks off a big-league mound for the last time, it will merely close one chapter in his life.

Cancer, we all understand, still takes far too many swings. Which means Jason Motte will keep on firing.

