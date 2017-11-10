Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
VOL. 132 | NO. 224 | Friday, November 10, 2017

Another Mississippi City Furls Confederate-Themed State Flag

AP

Updated 1:14PM
CLEVELAND, Miss. (AP) — Another Mississippi city will stop flying the state flag because it includes the Confederate battle emblem that critics see as racist.

Aldermen in Cleveland voted 3-2 Tuesday to remove the flag from display at City Hall, the police department and other municipal property. Two aldermen were absent.

Mississippi has used the same flag since 1894 and it has the last state banner featuring the Confederate symbol

Several cities and counties, and all eight public universities, have removed the Mississippi flag from display in recent years. Many did so after the June 2015 massacre of nine worshippers at church in Charleston, South Carolina. A white man who had posed in photos glorifying the rebel flag was sentenced to death in the racially-motivated shootings.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

