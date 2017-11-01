Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 217 | Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Trustmark Centre Sells for Nearly $20M

By Patrick Lantrip

Updated 5:27PM
An iconic East Memphis office building has switched hands for $19.7 million.

Nashville-based Magnolia Capital Investments has purchased the Trustmark Centre located at 5350 Poplar Ave. from Israeli investment company Faropoint Investments.

Avison Young principals Shane Soefker and Jacob Biddle represented Magnolia in the transaction, while NAI Saig Co. executive vice president Brian Califf represented Faropoint.

In addition to its central location in the East Memphis portion of the Poplar Corridor, the 164,247-square-foot office high-rise boasts a 93.5 percent occupancy rate that includes tenants Evergreen Packaging, Trustmark National Bank, Southern Eye, National Foundation for Transplants and Aetna.

The building will also be the new location for Avison Young’s Memphis office.

Specializing in the acquisition, management and re-positioning of office, industrial and retail properties, Magnolia also owns several notable buildings in Tennessee, including the CMT Building and Terrazzo in Nashville and Two Center Square in Knoxville.

Built in 1973 on more than 3.5 acres near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Estate Drive, the Trustmark Centre was appraised by the Shelby County Property Assessor this year for $14.3 million.

