SCS Board Refuses State Order to Share Student Information With Charters

VOL. 132 | NO. 217 | Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Shelby County Schools board members made their intent clearer Tuesday, Oct. 31, on sharing student information with the state-run Achievement School District and charter schools operating as part of the ASD. And in the process, the school system is likely to be in court along with the Metro Nashville Schools system over the decision.

SCS board members approved an amended resolution on a 7-0 vote Tuesday that says the school system “will not” share the information. The board’s previous resolution had said the school system would “resist” the release of the data.

The Tennessee Department of Education has already filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville school system over its refusal to share the information.

SCS superintendent Dorsey Hopson has complained that some charter schools have misused the data as well as the Memphis Lift organization, which has encouraged parents to consider alternatives to conventional schools. He says the misuse has created confusion for parents whose children are in schools to be taken over by the ASD or to recruit students from SCS schools to charter schools outside the ASD.

School board members have said they have also had calls from parents complaining about being approached by the charter schools.

Parents can opt out and choose to have the school system not release the information of their child. And as the standoff over the information began earlier this year, Shelby County Schools began more frequent messaging on its social media about the right of parents to opt out of the release of the information.

The school system also approved a set of contracts Tuesday for design and construction project management to build two new elementary schools and for classroom additions at two other elementary schools.

The new Alcy Elementary School to be built on the site of the current Alcy is to open at the start of the 2020-2021 school year. The new school will be a consolidation of the existing Alcy and nearby Magnolia Elementary School.

The board approved a $992,472 contract Tuesday with Fisher Arnold Architects for design and construction project management of the new school.

The new Goodlett Elementary School to be built on the site of the current Goodlett is to open at the start of the 2019-2020 school year. The new school will be a consolidation of the existing Goodlett and nearby Knight Elementary.

The board approved a $1.3 million contract with Fisher Arnold for design and construction project management of the new school.

Also approved by the board Tuesday was a $165,000 contract with John Pruett Architects for design and construction project management of a 10-classroom addition to Grahamwood Elementary School. The addition will reduce overcrowding in a school that is currently at 110 percent of student capacity. The school currently uses portable classrooms that the school system says are beyond further repair.

And the board approved a $176,000 contract with Clark and Associates Architects for design and construction project management of a 14-classroom addition to Richland Elementary School. Richland is at 163 percent of student capacity currently and also uses portables that the school system says are beyond repair.

The goal in all four projects is schools that “promote interaction and sense of community that enable formal and informal learning,” according to the school system description of goals for each project.

The philosophy of classrooms that can accommodate more technology and have lots of natural light with adaptable floor plans that allow students to work in small groups has been used in other new school construction in Shelby County including the recent addition to Riverdale K-8 school in the Germantown Municipal School Districts, the new Lakeland Prep Middle School that also opened this school year in the Lakeland Schools district and the $90 million Collierville High School in the Collierville Schools that is under construction.

The board also approved Tuesday a three-year lease renewal by Perea Pre-School Inc. to use the ground floor of the old Klondike Elementary School, 1250 Vollintine Avenue, in North Memphis. The lease runs through the end of October 2020 with a rent of $50,850 a year plus annual operating costs estimated at $59,795.

The board also approved a budget calendar that includes a Jan. 20 budget retreat by the board, “feedback” sessions with the public and Hopson presenting a proposed budget to the board on April 13 with a vote by the board on April 26. The budget approved by the board would then be presented to the Shelby County Commission May 14 and then to the state on Aug. 1.