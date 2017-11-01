Last Word: Black & Boyd, SCS Refuses State Order and Opening Tigers Basketball

VOL. 132 | NO. 217 | Wednesday, November 1, 2017

There were already some sparks between U.S. Rep. Diane Black and former Tennessee Commissioner of Economic and Community Development Randy Boyd in the Republican primary for Governor. They were evident at the Oct. 20 forum among the six declared GOP candidates here when the Tennessee Federation of Republican Women met. Black went after Boyd Tuesday and the back and forth suggests at this very early stage this is turning into a race between these two.

That is despite what shows up in the Middle Tennessee State University poll also cited in the AP story which has state House speaker Beth Harwell with the highest approval rating. While the campaigns are already well underway in terms of planning and organization and fundraising, voters aren’t yet there in terms of awareness about this race. About the best that can be said of any poll at this point – especially a poll of 600 voters -- is that it reflects name recognition in a very long state with three culturally and politically distinct divisions, especially with no incumbent in the race.

The Trustmark Centre building in the Poplar Corridor sells for $20 million to a Nashville investment company – sold by Faropoint, the Israeli investment company that has been active in the Memphis CRE market the last year or so.

It looks like Shelby County Schools will join Nashville Metro Schools in court as the SCS board voted Tuesday evening to refuse to turn over student information to the state-run Achievement School District and charter schools. State education officials ordered both school systems to turn over the information and have already filed suit against the Nashville school district. The school board also approving a set of contracts that start work on two new schools and additions to two others schools.

Looking ahead to Tigers basketball season and there are so many questions, probably for the first time in a long time more questions than expectations. The answers start Thursday with an exhibition against LeMoyne-Owen College and into the season opener next week on the road with Alabama in the Veteran’s Classic.

Two leaders at the Memphis VA hospital who were recently reassigned during one of several investigations of the Memphis facility have been fired by the hospital’s new administrator.

An Air Force veteran of Afghanistan settles in the Memphis area after his return from the war and opens a building maintenance firm that is a franchise of the City Wide brand.

Bank Tennessee launches its investment program and makes a hire from Regions to run the division – Gena Wolbrecht – to work with investors from the retired to those just out of college.

At the top of the Memphis Newsmakers segment, the new managing attorney of Hagwood Adelman Tipton’s Memphis office and being an “end-of-the-bench type guy.”