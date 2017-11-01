Goodin Joins Hagwood Adelman As Memphis Managing Attorney

VOL. 132 | NO. 217 | Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Michael T. Goodin has joined Hagwood Adelman Tipton PC as managing attorney of the Memphis office. In that role, he provides legal services to HAT’s clients in matters such as medical malpractice and senior housing litigation for health care providers along the continuum of care, including skilled nursing, assisted living, behavioral health, home health and hospice litigation. In addition, he assists in supervising the attorney and paraprofessional teams.

Hometown: Vicksburg, Mississippi

Experience: I obtained my undergraduate degree in psychology from Mississippi College and my Juris Doctor from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law.

In my work, I provide counsel and representation to insurance companies and their insureds as well as private businesses, including handling claims for general negligence, health care liability, and regulatory and statutory compliance. I also represent nursing homes in the survey appeal process at the state and federal agency levels.

What talent do you wish you had? I wish I had the talent to be the backup point guard for the Grizzlies. Or even a fringe rotation, end-of-the-bench type guy. I’d be perfectly happy backing up Mike Conley and Mario Chalmers.

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? My father, mother, brother, wife and children. Each of my family members has tremendously influenced me by providing an example of how to be a good and loving person and the motivation to do so.

What attracted you to Hagwood Adelman Tipton? This firm has the experience, ability and regional footprint to offer an unrivaled quality of services to our clients while maintaining the flexibility to help our clients meet their individualized needs. The ability to offer first-class representation coupled with the flexibility to fully respond to our clients’ needs sets Hagwood Adelman Tipton apart.

In your new role, you’re charged with expanding HAT Memphis’ health care practice. What areas are the ripest for innovation and growth? Government regulation and enforcement are omnipresent for long-term care providers and their employees, along with employment matters. In today and tomorrow’s long-term care environment, it is becoming essential to have counsel who understands all aspects of the day-to-day obstacles these providers face when delivering care. It’s inefficient and increasingly unrealistic to call one person for risk management, another for medical malpractice/health care liability claims, another for general liability claims, another for regulatory compliance, and so on. Hagwood Adelman Tipton does it all.

What emerging litigation trends or issues are health care/senior services providers facing these days, and how can they prepare for them? Unfortunately, long-term care providers have a “bulls-eye” on their backs, with plaintiffs’ attorneys and government regulators taking aim. In civil litigation, providers can expect the plaintiffs’ bar to continue to find ways to challenge or invalidate statutes that place caps on damages. In the context of surveys and regulatory enforcement, providers can expect more aggressive surveyors and more severe tags and corresponding penalties based on new, stricter, more comprehensive regulations.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? Being a good father for my children and watching them grow gives me a tremendous sense of accomplishment.

What do you most enjoy about your work? Nothing is better than breaking down a complex legal issue, developing the right arguments and strategy, implementing it with a quality brief and argument, and reporting a “W” to the client.

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? Show up, work hard and be genuinely kind to your co-workers. Do that every day, and you’re already ahead of 75 percent of the competition.

Whitney Goode Horak, a senior associate attorney at Hagwood Adelman Tipton’s Memphis office, has graduated from the inaugural class of the Long-Term Care Power Lawyers program, an educational program hosted by The LTC Forum that is designed to train young lawyers in the intricacies of long-term care trial practice. Horak concentrates her practice on insurance defense litigation for HAT’s long-term care and aging services practice groups. She also represents medical professionals against claims of professional malpractice and insurance contract disputes.

Cindy Perry has joined Financial Federal Bank as vice president of deposit services at its Memphis headquarters. Prior to joining Financial Federal, Perry spent 25 years in the financial services and consumer and commercial banking industry in Memphis, 23 of which were spent between a large regional bank and a local community bank in Germantown.

Vaco Memphis has added three new recruiters to its general staffing and business development teams. Laughlin Tagg, who joined Vaco as business development manager, previously served as a corporate recruiter for AutoZone and a division director for Accountemps. Amber Barron, who joined as a recruiter, most recently served as a recruiter for Brannon Professionals in Southaven for six years. And Sydney Naylor, executive recruiter, previously managed fundraising, recruitment, sponsorship, event planning and logistics efforts for Autism Speaks in Washington, D.C.

Taylor McKinney has joined Obsidian Public Relations as an account assistant. McKinney worked as a level 1 intern with Obsidian in spring 2016, then rejoined the team as a level 2 intern following her graduation from the University of Memphis in May. In her role, McKinney will partner with existing employees on multiple Obsidian accounts, serving clients ranging from nonprofit organizations to professional service firms.

KQ Communications has added four members to its board of advisers: Phillip Ashley Rix president and CEO, Phillip Ashley Chocolates; David Williams, president and CEO, Leadership Memphis; Scott Malone, owner/operator, Chick-fil-A Poplar Avenue; and Tommy Ross, president and CEO, Pinnacle Strategic Group.

Multifamily Leadership has named Memphis-based ALCO Management Inc. and Fogelman Management Group among its 2018 Top 25 Best Places to Work Multifamily. The chosen companies are nationally ranked based on employee engagement research by Multifamily Leadership, an industry organization. The final rankings will be revealed at the Multifamily Leadership Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona, in mid-November.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed these Shelby County residents to state boards and commissions:

• Advisory Council on Workers' Compensation: Sandra Fletchall, Millington

• Board of Communication Disorders and Sciences: Deborah Starr, Memphis

• Board of Dietitian and Nutritionist Examiners: Jamie Bailey, Memphis

• Board of Optometry: Christopher Cooper, Memphis; Linda Tharp, Collierville • Council for Licensing Hearing Instrument Specialists: Bruce Fetterman, Memphis • Post-Conviction Defender Oversight Commission: Tyler Dewitt, Arlington • Radiologic Imaging and Radiation Therapy Board of Examiners: Kathy Hunt, Cordova • State Board of Accountancy: Trey Watkins, Memphis • State Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners: Mona Sappenfield, Memphis • State Board of Education: Darrell Cobbins, Memphis; Lang Wiseman, Cordova • State Board of Examiners in Psychology: Neelam Jain, Germantown • Tennessee Advisory Committee for Acupuncture: Jian Yan, Cordova • Tennessee Auctioneer Commission: Jeff Morris, Memphis

• Tennessee Board of Architectural and Engineering Examiners: Richard Bursi, Memphis • Tennessee Board of Regents: Bill Summons, Memphis • Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth: Wendy Shea, Memphis; Altha Stewart, Memphis • Tennessee Commission on Holocaust Education: Jack Belz, Memphis; Allen Exelbierd, Memphis; Josh Lipman, Memphis; Leonid Saharovici, Memphis • Tennessee Community Services Agency board of directors: Gwendolyn Wright, Memphis • Tennessee Council on Autism Spectrum Disorder: Mary Ellen Chase, Memphis; Jenness Roth, Memphis; Iseashia Thomas, Memphis • Tennessee Education Lottery Corp. board of directors: Pearl Shaw, Memphis • Tennessee Forestry Commission: John Charles Wilson, Arlington • Tennessee Higher Education Commission: A C Wharton, Memphis • Tennessee Historical Commission: Derita Williams, Memphis • Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission: Dana Dodson, Cordova • Tennessee Private Investigation and Polygraph Commission: Robin Brewer Johnson, Memphis • Tennessee State Veterans' Home Board: Tommy Ambrose, Memphis; Rick Grant, Memphis • Volunteer Tennessee Commission: Andrea Hill, Memphis; Tony Olden, Memphis