The Indie Memphis Film Festival 2017 takes place Wednesday through Monday, Nov. 1-6, featuring a wide selection of screenings at multiple venues; MLK50, a special program of films to commemorate the upcoming 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination and highlight civil rights issues; special guest appearances; panels and talks; and a three-day Midtown block party. Festival passes and single tickets available. Visit indiememphis.com for a schedule.

Campbell Clinic will host a total joint replacement seminar Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Germantown Great Hall & Conference Center, 1900 S. Germantown Road. Learn more about joint replacement surgery during this free dinner and discussion with Campbell Clinic surgeon Dr. Patrick Toy. Register at eventbrite.com or call 901-567-8164.

PRSA Memphis will host “Catch Your Readers,” its 2017 professional development program, Thursday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (registration at 8:30 a.m.) at the event space at Central BBQ, 4375 Summer Ave. Nationally recognized writing coach Ann Wylie will teach participants to think like and write for their audience. Register at eventbrite.com; visit facebook.com/prsamemphis for details.

Commercial Real Estate Review & Forecast, part of The Daily News’ 2017 Seminar Series, will be held Thursday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m. at the Brooks Museum, 1930 Poplar Ave. Join us as a panel of experts discuss office, industrial and retail real estate developments in 2017 and forecast what to expect in 2018. A wine-and-cheese reception will follow. Register at seminars.memphisdailynews.com.

The Cooper Young Business Association will host its annual Young Artist Contest show and reception Thursday, Nov. 2, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Peabody Elementary, 2086 Young Ave. This year’s theme is “Cooper Young Celebrates Local Music and Art!” Visit cooperyoungfestival.com for details.

Germantown Performing Arts Center hosts An Evening with Bruce Hornsby Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at GPAC, 1801 Exeter Road. Come early for a reception for featured visual artist Bill Bailey in the GPAC lobby from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the pre-show grove party with live music, food trucks and bar in the GPAC Grove from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Party and reception are free; buy tickets for the Hornsby concert at gpacweb.com.