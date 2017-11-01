Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 217 | Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Arkansas Panel Sued by Medical Marijuana Business Applicants

The Associated Press

Updated 2:53PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – A group of applicants seeking to open medical marijuana businesses in Arkansas are suing the commission overseeing the proposals.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the lawsuits were anonymously filed last week and placed under seal in Pulaski County. They allege that the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission wrongly assessed hundreds of applications last month when it rejected bids for failing to meet minimum requirements.

The lawsuits seek a temporary restraining order that would force the commission to include the plaintiff's applications when commissioners begin their final scoring review. They also seek ultimate injunction to keep those applications in the running.

Commission spokesman Scott Hardin says such an order would force the commission to "shut down" its work.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, www.arkansasonline.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

