Air Force Vet Opens Local Maintenance Franchise

Not too long after Scott Romero returned home from Afghanistan, he felt the need to do something bigger with his life and after good deal of soul searching, the former firefighter decided to become his own boss.

“In 2010 I went to Shindand, Afghanistan, which is in the Herat Province,” the Air Force veteran said. “It was an amazing experience. We were firefighters there who worked with the Army and just did some amazing things that you would never get to do (otherwise).”

After returning the United States, Romero settled down in Oxford, Mississippi, with his wife, Dr. Jennifer Romero, and started working for the local fire department.

“I wanted to leave the fire department,” he said. “Not for any bad reason, I just knew that I felt like I was driven to do something bigger. I don’t even like reading books, but I started reading books like crazy. All of the books I was reading were on personal finance and business growth.”

Eventually, Romero decided that the best course of action was to open his own business, which is why he decided to open a Memphis franchise of the building maintenance firm, City Wide.

“People usually talk to us when they are sick and tired of dealing with multiple invoices and multiple contractors,” he said, “so we come in and represent the client.”

Founded in 1961 as a traditional janitorial services company in Kansas City, Missouri, City Wide’s fortunes changed when Jeff Oddo took over for his father, Frank, and developed a new business model.

Describing the maintenance industry for commercial properties as fragmented and generally not professional, Romero said Jeff Oddo took over the company and found out that they would bring on five clients and lose five others because there was no structure, so he developed a new system.

City Wide works with commercial property owners to provide an array of building maintenance services that is streamlined down to a single point of contact for the owner.

“If over the weekend, the building is supposed to be cleaned, and let’s say that you hired someone to come clean it on Saturday, you or somebody on your staff is going to stay back and let them in,” he said.

“We make sure that over the weekend not only are the crews let in, we make sure that is was completed, and that’s the huge key to this company.”

Romero said there is always a facility service or night manager on duty to handle each account, so the need for juggling multiple contractors can be eliminated.

“We make building maintenance completely invisible,” he said.

The company offers more than 20 business maintenance solutions, including lawn work, landscaping, parking lot repairs and handyman work.