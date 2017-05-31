Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 108 | Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Trump Actively Looking for New FBI Director

The Associated Press

Updated 3:02PM
President Donald Trump is still on the hunt for a new FBI director after firing James Comey, and is conducting more meetings to address the vacancy.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Trump is scheduled to meet Tuesday with John Pistole, the former head of the Transportation Security Administration.

Trump also is meeting about the FBI opening with Chris Wray, a former assistant attorney general at the Justice Department.

Before his foreign trip, Trump met with former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating and acting FBI director Andrew McCabe. Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman also met with the president but removed his name from consideration.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

