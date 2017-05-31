Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Teacher Who Ran Away With Teen Student to Plead Not Guilty

The Associated Press

Updated 3:01PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee teacher who led police on a nationwide manhunt after running away with a 15-year-old student says he will plead not guilty to federal charges.

Tad Cummins filed paperwork with a federal court in Nashville saying he will plead not guilty to charges of taking a minor across state lines for sex, and obstruction of justice. The 50-year-old teacher waived the right to make the plea in person at an arraignment scheduled for Thursday.

A federal judge ordered Cummins held until trial after an FBI agent testified that he admitted to having sex with the girl most nights during the 38 days he was on the run with her.

Cummins and the girl were found last month in a remote area of northern California following a tip to police.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

