Strickland Taps City Reserves For $6 Million In Storm Debris Removal

VOL. 132 | NO. 108 | Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is asking the Memphis City Council for up to $6 million from the city’s reserve fund for cleanup from the May 27 storm.

At a council budget committee wrap up session Tuesday, May 30, 9 of the 13 council members backed the request with the full council to vote on the funding resolution at the June 6 council session.

“Reserves are sometimes called rainy day funds,” Strickland told the budget committee Tuesday. “It’s a windy day fund.”

Half of the amount is to fund city Public Works picking up the storm debris by the curb with the other $3 million for those citizens who can’t get their debris to the curb “to help citizens clear debris from their property and move it to the street so it can be hauled off,” Strickland said.

“The first $3 million that we have, if the state qualifies for reimbursement, we will get 80 percent of that back,” Strickland said. The second $3 million from the reserves is not reimbursable even if there is a federal disaster declaration.

Strickland also told council members that the city is working on meeting the terms of a federal disaster declaration which includes a threshold amount of $9.8 million in damage to publicly-owned facilities across Shelby County.

Strickland said he is confident that threshold for damage can be met.

The city is also seeking to meet other federal standards for additional assistance which include at least 100 un-insured private homes that are heavily damaged.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 63,988 homes and businesses were still without power with Memphis Light Gas and Water Division crews working around the clock with help from 70 crews from other utility companies assisting in the recovery effort. Council members Martavius Jones and Jamita Swearengen indicated in a show of hands among council members that they are among those who are without power to their homes.

Memphis Fire Director Gina Sweat estimated damage to the fire department training academy in Frayser at $155,000 to $200,000 as a preliminary estimate. The neighboring Memphis Police academy was more extensively damaged with the current police recruit training class moving to the University of Memphis at Millington.

Meanwhile, the storm affected nearly 60 trees in landscaped areas of Overton Park, according to the Overton Park Conservancy. Part of the Overton Bark dog park is closed until a large old tree can be removed and a fence it fell through is repaired. The job could take a week or so depending on when a crew is available. Several large hanging limbs have closed the Rainbow Lake playground merry-go-round for now.

The Memphis Botanic Garden sustained moderate damage including the loss of two large trees and some moderate flooding on the grounds which quickly receded.