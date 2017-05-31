Rhea Joins SWTCC As First Mental Health Counselor

VOL. 132 | NO. 108 | Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Julia Rhea has joined Southwest Tennessee Community College as the institution’s first mental health counselor. The newly created position is part of Southwest’s new Social and Emotional Support Process, one of numerous changes developed over the past six months under the guidance of the Maryland-based education reform group Achieving the Dream, all geared toward redesigning and improving the student experience.

Hometown: Memphis

Experience: I completed my practicum at Parkwood Behavioral Hospital, which is an acute inpatient psychiatric hospital where I worked with adolescents and adults. I completed my internship at Mental Health Resources, which is an IOP (intensive outpatient program) for adults struggling with mental health and substance abuse.

After graduating, I worked at Youth Villages in their specialized crisis department, as well as part time at the Transformation Center, where I worked with patients with eating disorders.

What talent do you wish you had? I’ve always wished I had any kind of musical talent. I can’t even clap on beat.

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? This is a tough one, there have been so many great influences in my life that I don’t think I could pick just one. But a few of the most important ones have been my supportive family and husband.

Colleges are increasingly addressing the need for on-campus mental health services. What are some of the common struggles college students face? College students face a very unique set of problems; they’re transitioning from a setting where they had to ask to use the restroom to immediately being expected to act like adults with very little guidance for how to navigate that.

On the other hand, particularly in the community college setting, students are attending school usually in addition to working a full-time job or raising a family, often with limited outside support. That kind of stress can make any underlying issues rear their head, or exacerbate current problems, such as depression, anxiety, anger management, substance use and eating disorders. All of that makes completing a college degree that much more difficult for many students.

Southwest recently implemented its new Social and Emotional Support Process. Can you share a little about what this process entails? The process was designed to provide a holistic, wrap-around approach to student success. So much of what colleges are expected to do is focused on getting the student through a class and ultimately, to graduation. But there is so much more necessary to make that happen. A student who has to go home to domestic violence probably can’t focus much on a math class. This process was intended to help students be successful in not just their academic career, but their lives once they leave Southwest.

What are your goals/plans as Southwest’s first mental health counselor? My main goal right now is to reach as many students as possible and just let them know that I am here and a real person they can go to. Ultimately, my goal is to provide a safe, nonjudgmental place and act as a facilitator for change.

If we can start having more candid conversations about mental health and reduce the stigma around it, we can reach so many more people. I have plans for not just individual counseling but also education and process groups for marginalized students who might otherwise not have the support they need, such as first-generation college students, single moms, veterans and the LGBT community.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? Honestly, I think that my greatest accomplishment is yet to come. So much of my life thus far has been about striving to become my ideal self. I’ve worked hard on my education, career, relationships and, most importantly, myself. I think that the most important thing I’ve accomplished has been to learn self-acceptance and to present my most authentic self to others. Which is something I hope to use in this new mental health program at Southwest to inspire in students.

What do you most enjoy about your work? My favorite part about my job is really seeing clients put things into action and making changes. So much of what I do is just being a facilitator that plants a seed, but it’s up to the client to nurture and grow that seed. That lightbulb moment, where they start to actualize all of their hard work and change their thoughts and behaviors is very exciting for me.

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? If you broke your arm you wouldn’t think twice about going to the doctor. Mental health should be the same way. We all deal with problems and stressors at some point in our life, so take advantage of the support and resources available.

Edward Jensen has joined arGentis Pharmaceuticals LLC as vice president, corporate development. Jensen has more than 30 years’ leadership and managerial experience in diverse multinational business environments. He also is the interim head of global project management at Daiichi-Sankyo and previously held senior leadership positions at major pharmaceutical and life sciences companies.

Elizabeth Genco has joined Leadership Memphis as director of programs. Genco most recently served as chief strategy and operations officer at Achievement Schools, the directly managed schools under the Achievement School District. She also is an alumna of Leadership Memphis’ 2016 Executive Class.

Jocelyn Cunningham has joined Signature Advertising as an account manager. Cunningham formerly worked for Hennes & Mauritz. She received a bachelor’s degree in marketing management from The University of Memphis.

Scott Brockman, president and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority, has been elected chair of the American Association of Airport Executives for 2017-2018. Brockman joined MSCAA in June 2003 and was appointed president and CEO in January 2014. His 31-year career has also included executive positions with Tucson International Airport, Des Moines International Airport and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

Memphis Travel Leaders travel agent Linda Bourgeois has been honored among Travel Leaders’ 2017 Agency of Excellence award winners. The distinction was awarded to 25 of Travel Leaders’ nearly 7,000 agencies based on scoring in categories that reflect business growth, use of marketing programs, participation in key training programs and networking opportunities, and promotion of the Travel Leaders brand.

The Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association has named its 2017 executive board, comprised of veterinarians from across the state. Board members from Shelby County include immediate past president Susan Moon of Brooks Road Animal Hospital, and members at large Bob Parker of Shelby Center Hospital for Animals in Bartlett and Jeremy Keen of Collierville.