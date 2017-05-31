VOL. 132 | NO. 108 | Wednesday, May 31, 2017

MLGW, Outside Crews Continue to Restore Power

The number of Memphis homes and businesses without power since the Saturday, May 27, storm was down to 64,000 by late Tuesday morning from an initial 188,000 Saturday evening.

More than 70 crews have traveled to Memphis from East Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina and Ohio to help MLGW clear the damage. And the city of Memphis had 20 crews working on clearing downed trees at different locations across the city Tuesday.

The short work week began with a more visible presence by police service technicians and Memphis Police officers at intersections without traffic signals. Some of those signals will have to be rebuilt from extensive damage caused by the storm.

Meanwhile, Memphis Police recruits resumed training Tuesday at the University of Memphis campus in Millington. The police and fire training academies in Frayser were heavily damaged in the storm.

Getting power restored to all area residents could take more than a week, according to MLGW, which added that it’s unable to provide an estimated time for many customers because of the extent of Saturday’s damage compounded by more than 1 1/2 inches of rain on Sunday.

The utility says smaller, more localized outages may go undetected as crews work to fix major circuits, so it’s urging customers to continue reporting outages by calling 800-268-8648.

– Bill Dries

Methodist University Hospital Continues Modernization

Methodist University Hospital is seeking a $2.5 million building permit to continue work on its $280 million modernization project on its campus, 1265 Union Ave.

The application filed with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement describes the scope of work simply as “alterations.” It lists Juan Self of Self-Tucker as the architect, Mike Sheridan of Allen & Hoshall as the engineer and Turner Construction as the contractor.

The permit is the latest in a series filed in the past several months. Methodist sought a $15.4 million permit in November for the foundation of a 440,000-square-foot tower on the Methodist University campus. Then in January, the hospital pulled an $80 million interior buildout permit application. That permit, also for the 1265 Union Ave. location, listed the trio of Turner Construction as contractor, Self as architect and Sheridan as the engineer as well.

The new tower is a major component of the $280 million campus expansion and modernization project, which is scheduled for completion in early 2019.

The campus plan calls for the West Cancer Center on Union Avenue to be combined with hospital-based inpatient and surgical services to create a comprehensive cancer center. Transplant services will be consolidated into a two-floor inpatient/outpatient Transplant Institute, and outpatient care will be consolidated into the new tower. Other components include the construction of a 700-space parking plaza and two gardens.

– Patrick Lantrip

St. Jude Wins $10K Grant From Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze in Memphis has named St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Darden Foundation, the charitable arm of the restaurant’s parent company, Darden Restaurants.

As the leader in the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, support like this for St. Jude helps ensure families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

“This $10,000 grant will support the pioneering research and lifesaving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Rich Peterson of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. “Generous supporters like Bahama Breeze in Memphis and the Darden Foundation make it possible for St. Jude to serve children from all 50 states and around the world while freely sharing the discoveries it makes, so doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.”

The 36 Bahama Breeze locations nationwide recently participated in a seven-week sales competition to determine which nonprofits would receive $10,000 grants. The top location in each of the restaurant’s five regions were each able to select a nonprofit, making for a combined donation of $50,000.

“At Bahama Breeze, we’re passionate about helping our local communities thrive,” said Allison Hart, general manager of the restaurant in Memphis. “Our team members are proud to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

– Daily News staff

Saint Francis Collecting Cereal to Fight Hunger

Saint Francis Healthcare is leading a community effort to provide a healthy breakfast to those struggling with hunger.

The Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive benefiting Mid-South Food Bank kicks off Friday, June 2, and runs through June 9.

Donations of healthy cereal will be collected at Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis, 5959 Park Ave., and Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett, 2986 Kate Bond Road.

Financial donations received during the campaign will be matched up to $100,000 by Saint Francis Hospital Healthcare’s parent company, Tenet Healthcare.

“We recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and, through this drive, we hope to help the many in our community struggling with food insecurity,” said Saint Francis Healthcare market CEO Audrey E. Gregory.

To learn more about Saint Francis’ Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive, visit saintfrancishosp.com or saintfrancisbartlett.com.

– Daily News staff

Orpheum Names Winners Of High School Theatre Awards

The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced the winners of the 2017 High School Musical Theatre Awards. Modeled after the Tony Awards and now in its eighth year, the Orpheum’s event is part of the Broadway League Foundation’s Jimmy Awards, which includes 37 programs from across the country.

Students and supporters from 35 participating schools gathered at the Orpheum on May 25 to watch more than 200 students perform on the Orpheum stage. Individual students and entire productions were honored in categories that ranged from acting, vocal and dance performances to behind-the-scenes work such as hair and makeup, costumes and lighting.

The winners of the Lead Actor and Actress categories – Asia Smith of Bolton High School and Ethan Benson of Hernando High School – will travel to New York City in June to compete nationally in the Jimmy Awards held at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway.

While there, they will participate in five days of private coaching, master classes and rehearsals, culminating with a panel of industry experts selecting the national winners. Students receive opportunities for merit scholarships, professional advancement and other prizes.

– Daily News staff

Crossroads Seeks Students To Be Hospice Volunteers

Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care is putting out a call for volunteers – including inviting students who are 16 or older to donate their time during the summer months.

Crossroads says donating as little as 45 minutes a week can help fulfill students’ community service hour requirements while providing other benefits such as boosting self-confidence and developing new skills.

Several types of opportunities are available. Volunteers can help provide comfort, companionship and a helping hand to terminally ill patients and their families in their homes, assisted living facilities and nursing facilities. Or they can help Crossroads staff in the office, including planning a “Gift of a Day,” which asks a patient to describe a perfect day and then makes it a reality, and writing life journals that chronicle the history and special moments of a person’s life.

Before becoming a Crossroads Hospice volunteer – known as an “Ultimate Giver” – participants must complete an application and tuberculosis skin test, and must undergo a training session led by members of the Crossroads team. Potential volunteers must wait a minimum of one year after the death of an immediate family member or loved one before applying.

“Just being a friendly voice or giving caregivers a much-needed break makes a world of difference,” said volunteer coordinator Joycelyn Robinson.

For details, visit crossroadshospice.com, call 901-382-9292, or email joycelyn.robinson@crossroadshospice.com or angela.arnold@crossroadshospice.com.

– Daily News staff