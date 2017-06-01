VOL. 132 | NO. 108 | Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Kellogg Closing Northeast Memphis Facility, Laying Off 172 Workers Daily News staff Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ( ) You have entered an invalid email address

Close To:

* Required

From:

* Required

Message:

You have entered an invalid email address

Close From (email): * Required



Message: * Required



Kellogg Co. is closing its northeast Memphis distribution facility and laying off 172 workers, part of a larger cost-cutting plan that will result in more than 1,000 layoffs nationwide.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company plans to shutter the facility at 1751 Shelby Oaks Drive on July 29, according to a WARN notice filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development on May 26 and made public Tuesday, May 30. Some of the employees are represented by a collective bargaining agreement, according to the notice.

In February, Kellogg said it would stop delivering products directly to retailers and instead ship its products to warehouses before they move to retailers’ distribution centers. Nearly 40 distribution centers are to be closed as part of the plan, which is expected to wrap up in the fourth quarter.

The company – which is the world’s largest cereal company and the second-largest producer of cookies and crackers – said the move would free up money to invest in activities like advertising that more directly help boost sales.

At the time of the February announcement, Kellogg said it would provide severance and benefits, as well as offering retention packages for impacted employees to help ensure business continuity.

Kellogg and competitors like General Mills and Post have been cutting costs and changing strategies as consumer trends shift away from processed foods in North America, a key market for Kellogg. Sales have dropped over the past several years – from $14.8 billion in 2013 to $13 billion in 2016.

The company said it won't disclose specifics on jobs cuts and the location of facilities slated to close, but it has filed required notices with various states about facility closures.

In addition to the Memphis facility, it will close a center in Sharonville, Ohio, and lay off nearly 250 employees. Other closings include centers in Houston and Fort Worth, Texas, affecting 420 workers. Facilities in Charlotte and Greensboro, North Carolina, will also close, affecting 500 workers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.