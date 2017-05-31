Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 108 | Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Haslam Signs Bill Reducing Costs of Wiping Criminal Records

The Associated Press

Updated 3:01PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a law that will make it easier for people convicted of mostly low-level offenses to get their criminal records wiped clean.

The law reduces the costs of expunging criminal record convictions from $450 to $270, making it more affordable.

The bipartisan measure was championed by two Shelby County lawmakers in an effort to help non-violent offenders who have turned their lives around. The measure, which was sponsored by Rep. Raumesh Akbari, a Democrat from Memphis, and Sen. Mark Norris, a Republican from Collierville, takes effect immediately.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 134 8,483
MORTGAGES 0 168 9,970
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 306 306 18,250
BANKRUPTCIES 1 46 6,049
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 25 3,155
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 143 143 6,590
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 32 2,133

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.