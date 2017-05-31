Hanover Students Follow King’s Pilgrimage

VOL. 132 | NO. 108 | Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Even before it was the National Civil Rights Museum, the Lorraine Motel had pilgrims – visitors coming to the place where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated to stand where he fell, even stay a night on the same floor of his room when the Lorraine was still a working hotel.

It was a pilgrimage long before the term was applied to those who come to Memphis for Elvis Week each August.

Soldiers just back from Vietnam, Freedom Summer veterans, reformed racists redeemed, sanitation workers long after the strike, cops who turned in their riot gear for a desk – all were among the first generation of pilgrims that continue to come with different perspectives.

This month, a group of students from Hanover College, a Presbyterian liberal arts college on the banks of the Ohio River in Hanover, Indiana came to the National Civil Rights Museum as part of a pilgrimage specifically about King and his theological groundings that followed his path to other destinations of the civil rights movement.

“These are kids that are born in 1998, 1999,” said Lake Lambert, president of Hanover. “Most of my students in this course are first-year students. … What they know about Dr. King is what they picked up in school, in little Martin Luther King Day celebrations and it really is a snapshot.”

The May or “summer term” class isn’t just a sightseeing journey. In the case of the students who came through Memphis as well as Atlanta, Birmingham, Montgomery and Selma, Alabama, it is a theology class that included two weeks of intensive reading and discussion in the classroom before the nine days on King’s road through the South.

“We’re looking at King’s writings as a Christian minister and trying to understand what that theological understanding is, how it relates to what he did and how he lived his life with a lifelong commitment to nonviolence,” Lambert said.

There was a selection from theologian Reinhold Niebuhr’s “Moral Man and Moral Society” and discussions about the Christian realism movement as well as the beliefs of Gandhi and the history of the black church.

“King talked about the beloved community, which was very much rooted in the New Testament and his understanding as a Christian minister,” Lambert said. “And we talk about how he was able to weave together these theological ideas with themes from American history and constitutional principles and how he makes a public theology – what is sometimes called a civil religion – and he’s able to weave those things together that really no American has been able to do since then. It was one of the reasons he was so effective.”

The students then saw where King and thousands of citizens at a time, by the height of the movement, put the theory and the influences into action in Memphis and other cities.

“I wasn’t aware how deeply religious Dr. King was,” said Alyssa Retske, a senior who graduated shortly after the trip. “I didn’t know how deep it ran.”

She and the other students also learned about segregation by law before the trip, but seeing the places where it was an everyday part of the scenery was a kind of culture shock. As were the churches that were often the headquarters for the movement in small Southern towns and now in those same small towns the most enduring monuments to what happened.

“We went to a couple of the churches and the churches are the oldest thing around,” said sophomore Madeline Rathgeber. “It wasn’t really that long ago. This is a living history.”

And then there was the violent reaction to King’s nonviolent principles that are also a part of the history.

“It’s just hard to imagine that people had that mindset at that time. It’s hard to image people acting like that today,” said Retske, mentioning the model of a segregated bus station in Birmingham.

Rathgeber confesses to some culture shock as well, although some of the feelings underlying the violence that greeted King’s movement are familiar if only in the “rural Indiana comments and things” Rathgeber encountered in a majority white high school where her best friend was an African-American student.

“A lot of my friends come from bigger schools that were much more culturally diverse,” she says of her college experience.

“I think there’s a lot of it still going on today,” she said of racism.

Retske and Rathgeber are young adults in a time of Black Lives Matter as diversity gives way to questions of equity – socially and economically – and educators nationally now talk about concerns of “racial isolation” in schools and the impact.

Lambert says the May semester on the road has an active backdrop. Cities on the itinerary, including Memphis, have seen an increase in protests in the last year around various causes.

“I think protest is a long tradition. Unfortunately, I don’t think most people understand what was involved in the discipline of nonviolent protest,” Lambert said of the training that came with being a part of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and the Student Non Violent Coordinating Committee. “I don’t know if the current movements have devoted the attention to that discipline and the discipline that’s necessary to remain nonviolent in the face of whatever you might confront.”

And the students also saw in the exhibits of the National Civil Rights Museum that in King’s lifetime there were times when that discipline didn’t hold.

“There are parts of the history of the civil rights movement where that discipline was broken,” Lambert said. “Unfortunately, one of those examples was here in Memphis.”

The Hanover students, on their return home after the pilgrimage, were to write a paper that reflects another tradition of the long pilgrimage to Memphis that has followed King’s death for almost 50 years now – wondering how King would react to these times.

“They get to pick the topic and then they get to get in the mind of Dr. King,” Lambert said.