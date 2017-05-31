VOL. 132 | NO. 108 | Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. The topic is The MasterMind Principle, based on the book “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority will discuss proposed service route improvements at a public hearing Wednesday, May 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The route changes would be implemented this August. Visit matatransit.com for more information.

Memphis Italian Festival 2017 will be held Thursday through Saturday, June 1-3, in Marquette Park (corner of Mount Moriah and Park Avenue). The celebration of all things Italian will feature full-course meals and picnic dinners, vendors, bocce and cornhole tournaments, live entertainment and more. Visit memphisitalianfestival.com for details.

Mid South Area Business Travel Association will meet Thursday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Southaven, 280 Marathon Way. An interactive panel discussion led by Will Tate of Goldspring Consulting will highlight alternative travel platforms such as Uber, Airbnb and Urbandoor. Cost is $25 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit msabta.org.

The Metal Museum will host Whet Thursday: The Great Mississippi Whale Watch on Thursday, June 1, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 374 Metal Museum Drive. Attendees can tour the museum and grounds, watch a metalsmithing demonstration, and enjoy food trucks, cash bar and live music. Cost is free. Visit metalmuseum.org.

Circuit Playhouse will present the regional premiere of “Ripcord” Friday, June 2, through June 25 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host the Artists’ Link Garden Friends group exhibition Saturday, June 3, through June 29 at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. The exhibition showcases the diverse talents of a select group of members of the Artists’ Link organization. A reception with the artists will be held June 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

The Overton Park Conservancy will hold its annual A Day of Merrymaking on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Overton Park, 1914 Poplar Ave. The family-friendly festival will feature music, food trucks, arts and crafts, beer garden and more. Kids and dogs welcome. Visit overtonpark.org/merrymaking for details.