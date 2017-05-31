Demand for Smaller Industrial Facilities Growing

VOL. 132 | NO. 108 | Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Related Articles North Mississippi Developers Gear Up to Land Large Clients

Even though massive deals like Niagara Bottling’s 554,000-square-foot facility and McCormick & Co.’s 615,000-square-foot operation next door in Gateway Global Logistics Center often steal the spotlight, they only paint part of the picture of North Mississippi’s industrial market.

“Most of these buildings are really big,” NAI Saig Co. vice president and business manager Hank Martin said. “Nobody is really focused on these smaller buildings.”

Martin said the vacancy rate in Shelby County for small- to mid-sized users in the 100,000- to 200,000-square-foot range is so thin it’s creating a demand in the peripheries of the market area.

“There has been very little of that built and I think there is an untapped market for that,” he said. “There are a lot of 100s out there looking, but they are having a tough time finding quality space right now.”

While the specs on the smaller buildings are a little different and cost more to construct, Martin believes that larger developers in the area have the land and the capital to make it economically viable.

CBRE senior vice president Jim Mercer, who has worked with Panattoni Development Co. on the Gateway Global center, agrees.

“There’s just not enough high-quality space in Memphis for these people to go to, so I think the developers down in Mississippi have figured that out and will build it because the demand is there,” he said.

Mercer said some developers are even amending their master plans to include more small- to mid-sized buildings, something they weren’t necessarily doing two or three years ago.

For example, Hillwood recently developed two buildings in Hacks Cross Logistics Center that were 204,726 and 157,166 square feet and both were completely leased before construction was even complete.

Additionally, since the same sized buildings in Memphis are around a decade old, they might not all meet some users’ technical needs.

Mercer said whether it’s the sprinklers, lighting, or truck courts, the technological needs of certain companies have simply changed over that span of time.

“Some people in the 100,000- to 200,000-square-foot range want 32-foot clearings and those sorts of things, but they just don’t really exist in Memphis anymore because nobody is building it new,” he said.

Also, the low vacancy rates in Shelby County are pushing rental rates higher, which in turn can help offset the higher construction costs of the smaller buildings.

“The cost is a little bit higher, but you get higher rents,” he said. “If they can rent it for $3.50-plus, then it makes economic sense to build those smaller buildings.”