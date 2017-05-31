Couple’s Business About More Than Just Weight Loss

VOL. 132 | NO. 108 | Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Dr. Allison White and Dr. John White Jr., owners of The Transformation Doctor in Collierville, are on a mission to help people lose weight and keep it off. They just celebrated the one-year anniversary of their Collierville location and are looking at expanding to several more Memphis-area locations over the next few years.

The Whites, who are married and live in Tupelo, came up with the idea to form their new clinic after John experienced a health scare.

“Several years ago he went through his own personal health crisis, and he had to lose 80 pounds,” Allison, the clinic’s administrator, said about John, who is the medical director. “So through the course of that we learned a lot. Through his journey, we came across a product line called Ideal Protein.”

Ideal Protein has a medical protocol developed more than two decades ago in Europe by Dr. Tran Tien Chanh, and it helps the body burn its own fat for fuel.

“We were very impressed with it,” said Allison White, who has worked in the health care industry for more than 20 years and formerly worked for BlueCross BlueCare of Mississippi as provider services coordinator.

“We both have a passion for helping people maintain a healthy weight, having vitality, enjoying life, and not being dependent on prescription drugs,” she said.

After losing the 80 pounds, John has regained 30 pounds of lean muscle. Although he was already board certified in family medicine, following his health scare he went back and earned his board certification in obesity medicine because he wanted to know the most current research about helping others lose weight.

The Transformation Doctor’s team provides free consultations, does lab work on all patients, and the Whites meet with each personally to determine if they are a candidate for the program.

“They have to be ready to make a change,” she said. “If I let a patient into the program that is not ready, their spouse has forced them to do this, or they’re being coerced or feel pressured, they’re not going to be a very good patient.”

Paul Hayden became a patient at the Transformation Doctor after a friend of his passed away suddenly last fall, prompting him to make a life change.

“I’ve always battled weight, even when I was a kid,” said Hayden, who teaches sociology and coaches girls’ basketball and girls’ golf teams at DeSoto Central High School in Olive Branch. “I finally was over 311 pounds and I was just miserable. I had been hovering around 300 pounds for the past four or five years.”

He started a customized program at the Transformation Doctor just after Labor Day last year and has now lost 96 pounds.

“Losing the weight had a lot to do with changing what I eat,” he said. “Now I eat a lot of vegetables and animal protein like grilled chicken. My goal is to now add some muscle and some shape with weight training in the maintenance portion of the program.”

Patients receive weekly coaching, weigh-ins and body compositions that examine body fat and lean mass.

“With a lot programs out there and fad diets, people lose their muscle mass in an attempt to lose weight,” Allison White said. “So then, when they get off their protocol and they start to gain weight, they gain back fat and then they have a higher body fat percentage and higher risk factors for diabetes, high blood pressure and all those bad things.”

She says there are 13 types of cancer attributed to excess body fat, and even a low Vitamin D level will increase the factors for obesity and cancer. Some patients who come to the clinic are diabetic, have high blood pressure, auto-immune conditions, or gut conditions like constipation or irritable bowel syndrome.

“So we have to look at all of those factors,” she said.

The Whites often recommend supplements to those patients and set them up on a customized weight loss program.

“We don’t do cookie-cutter medicine at our clinic. Each program is customized for each patient,” said White, who has had her own health struggles with an auto-immune condition and went from being on five different medicines to none.

Other services at The Transformation Doctor include bio-identical hormone replacement therapy for women and low testosterone treatments for men.

The clinic’s staff includes two health coaches who are both certified personal trainers, two registered nurses and one nurse practitioner.

“Many times patients have a deep emotional reason for why they are overweight,” Allison White said. “Sometimes when we get down to it, there’s been a childhood issue or a bad marriage or a self-esteem issue, so every person that works for me has to be loving and kind.”

The Whites chose the Memphis area for their first clinic because the city has one of the highest obesity rates in the nation, and they selected Collierville for its ease of access to Mississippi.

“We needed a broader audience than we would have in Tupelo,” she said.

They plan to open three additional Memphis-area locations over the next few years. An East Memphis location could be open by this time next year, and the third location is likely to be in Olive Branch.