Conagra Brands Sells Wesson Brand for $285M to Smucker

VOL. 132 | NO. 108 | Wednesday, May 31, 2017

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Conagra is selling Wesson oil for $285 million to the J.M. Smucker Company as it hones its focus on its strongest brands.

CEO Sean Connolly said Tuesday that the sale is part of a reorganization that was undertaken after he was picked to lead Conagra in 2015.

Conagra moved its headquarters to Chicago from Omaha, Nebraska.

Smucker said Wesson is expected to add $230 million in sales and roughly $30 million in pretax earnings.

Conagra Brands will initially continue producing Wesson after the sale until the work moves to Smucker's existing oil manufacturing plant in Cincinnati, Ohio.

