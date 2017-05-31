City Council Discusses $7.3 Million Cut in Police Budget

VOL. 132 | NO. 108 | Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Memphis City Council members will likely be discussing possible amendments to the city budget right up to the final June 6 votes on the budget and tax rate resolutions and ordinances.

In a council budget committee wrap-up session Tuesday, May 30, that drew 9 of the 13 council members, the group considered but took no action on a proposal by council member Martavius Jones to cut $7.3 million in funding for the Memphis Police Department.

The proposal is the other part of a council amendment to the budget that cut police overtime by $2.7 million to fund a 1 percent pay raise for all city employees, excluding police who were already getting retention pay raises proposed by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Strickland’s administration accepted the amendment.

The earlier cut in overtime proposed by council chairman Berlin Boyd started the broader discussion about the unfilled police positions because of the balance between a police department that is losing officers and the resulting overtime the department is paying the existing police force, which is now under 2,000 officers.

Jones said his amendment cuts effectively cuts funding to unfilled police positions that the

department will not fill in the new fiscal year that begins July 1.

“These are positions that will not be filled,” Jones said. These are not people who are working, breathing. … I don’t think it is our responsibility to fund 161 positions that we know will not be filled in the new fiscal year.”

But Memphis Police Department financial director Chuck Fox said the funding for those positions accounts for attrition in the ranks of police in the next fiscal year.

“I hear what you are saying… as far as the number,” Fox told council members Tuesday. “But I’m just trying to look at the big picture. We won’t have enough money to pay the actual people that are on board.”

Fox is referring to new police officers now going through the police academy which the administration hopes will be the first net increase in police ranks in six years.

That made council member Worth Morgan wary of taking the action at least without more discussion.

“This is a much longer, very important conversation before we go cutting $7.3 million from the police department,” he said. “We should not make recommendations just because we don’t have all of the information.”

But Boyd argued the council is on solid ground in working on the basic assumption that there are more than 100 positions in the police department that are funded but will not be filled in the next fiscal year.

“Just because it’s public safety-related, we’re not just going to sit here and open up our purse strings,” he said. “68 percent of our budget goes toward public safety – that’s fire and police. We seriously need to start rethinking how we fund those things. … We are depleting our funding for core services.”

The council committee recommended Tuesday a budget amendment in the capital column that would earmark $100,000 for a study to design plans to enlarge Liberty Bowl stadium for the capacity to again host outdoor musical concerts.

Council member Frank Colvett, who proposed the amendment, says today’s biggest musical tours playing stadiums of 50,000 seats and above require a larger area for stages and for the load in and load out of those stages.

“Back in my day, it was 10 tractor trailers and that was a huge show,” said Colvett. “They can’t make money if they can’t get the tractor trailers right there. … It’s bigger than FedExForum four straight nights. … I want Beyonce to come play Memphis.”

Colvett also argued that that stadium should be used for more than nine events a year – seven University of Memphis football home games, the Southern Heritage Classic and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Liberty Bowl concerts began in 1972 with Three Dog Night, Black Oak Arkansas and Buddy Miles on June 24, marking a cultural change in music in the wake of Woodstock, Monterey and other music festivals. The most recent Liberty Bowl concert was U2 on May 14, 1997. The decline in stadium shows in Memphis and similar markets has also been a function of national changes in the music business.

The 52-year old stadium’s original seating capacity was 50,160 before a mid-1980s expansion to 61,008 seats not counting seating on the field.