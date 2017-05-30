Strickland Taps City Reserves For $6 Million In Storm Debris Removal

VOL. 132 | NO. 107 | Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is asking the Memphis City Council for up to $6 million from the city’s reserve fund for cleanup from the May 27 storm.

At a council budget committee wrap-up session Tuesday, May 30, nine of the 13 council members backed the request. The full council will vote on the funding resolution at the June 6 council session.

“Reserves are sometimes called rainy day funds,” Strickland told the budget committee Tuesday. “It’s a windy day fund.”

Half of the amount is to pay city Public Works crews picking up storm debris on curbs with the other $3 million for those who can’t get their debris to the curb “to help citizens clear debris from their property and move it to the street so it can be hauled off,” Strickland said.

“The first $3 million that we have, if the state qualifies for reimbursement, we will get 80 percent of that back,” Strickland said. The second $3 million from the reserves is not reimbursable even if there is a federal disaster declaration.

Strickland also told council members that the city is working on meeting the terms of a federal disaster declaration, which includes a threshold amount of $9.8 million in damage to publicly owned facilities across Shelby County.

Strickland said he is confident that threshold for damage can be met.

The city is also seeking to meet other federal standards for additional assistance, which includes at least 100 uninsured private homes that are heavily damaged.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 63,988 homes and businesses were still without power. Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division crews are working around the clock with help from 70 crews from other utility companies assisting in the recovery effort. Council members Martavius Jones and Jamita Swearengen indicated in a show of hands among council members that they are among the homeowners still without power.

Memphis Fire Director Gina Sweat estimated damage to the fire department training academy in Frayser at $155,000 to $200,000. The neighboring Memphis Police Academy was more extensively damaged. The current police recruit training class has moved to the University of Memphis at Millington.