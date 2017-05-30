St. Jude Scientists Find New Way to Fight Flu

VOL. 132 | NO. 107 | Tuesday, May 30, 2017

A team of scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has been exploring a new approach to fighting the influenza virus using an investigational cancer drug that’s in clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

The scientists found that the drug also appears to have the tendency to reduce the flu virus’ ability to reproduce in the lungs of flu patients. The findings – which one of the scientists told The Daily News is part of a larger effort to find ways to try to make the host a less hospital environment for the virus – were published in recent days in the journal Cell Reports.

“We originally started this project doing various analyses to see what changes were occurring with influenza, with the goal of looking at changes, looking at the immune response, which is what my lab work’s on,” said Dr. Paul Thomas, an associate member in the Department of Immunology at St. Jude. “What we noticed very early on in the analysis – we were seeing a lot of changes associated with metabolism.”

That made sense, the scientists thought. When a virus gets inside of a cell, it has to make thousands of copies of itself. That takes resources out of the cell, so the metabolic building blocks, as it were, get depleted and change the way the cell’s metabolism operates.

But that, the scientists then thought, might be a potential weakness in the process that could be exploited. What if it were possible to keep the virus from having those building blocks it needs to make the required copies of itself?

Previously, Thomas explained, not much was known about how flu infection changed the metabolism of lung epithelial cells – the prime location for flu virus replication. Based on early evidence from the study, though, the team suspected metabolism might be an “Achilles heel,” as Thomas put it, of the virus.

And “we were not disappointed.”

The St. Jude scientists worked with colleagues who study rapidly dividing tumor cells, with the researchers screening 80 small molecules and drugs that targeted cell metabolism rather than the virus. The scientists identified several that blocked a key metabolic pathway in flu-infected human lung epithelial cells.

One drug -–BEZ235 – reversed metabolic changes induced by infection and reduced production of the flu virus.

“For us, we’re excited by understanding a little more about how viruses manipulate host cells in order to make more copies of themselves,” Thomas said. “We’re excited about the possibility we may be able to interfere with that process effectively and cut off or significantly reduce viral production. We’re interested in seeing how universal this is for other viruses, because this could potentially be a very broad-based approach that could be used therapeutically against viruses.”

Dr. Heather Smallwood, an assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, was the lead author on the paper submitted about the research.

Unlike current therapies, she explained, the drug the scientists used has little impact on the duration of the infection. Instead, it eases the respiratory complications and reduces mortality.

By slowing the virus down, she said the drug may help a person’s immune system fight off the flu.

“I would say the next steps would be to use this drug in combination with currently available drugs like Tamiflu, which can reduce (the flu’s duration),” Smallwood said. “If Tamiflu reduces the duration and this drug reduces symptoms, can we get a synergistic effect using them together? The takeaway is we’re really excited, because we think we can ameliorate disease with this drug.”